The MCU Should Have Ended After Avengers: Endgame (According To Reddit)

To cap off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third phase and the Infinity Saga at large, fans were treated to "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. With half of all life in the universe annihilated thanks to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Infinity Stones, the remaining Avengers embark on a time-travel mission to undo the Mad Titan's damage. The film is full of breathtaking sights, emotional moments, and team-ups fans had waited ages to see. Sure, "Endgame" has more than a few confusing moments and isn't the perfect "Avengers" movie, but on the whole, it's a major win. Thus, many MCU fans on Reddit argue it should have been the franchise's grand finale instead of the lead-in to the Multiverse Saga.

Redditor u/Rainfall307 asked MCU fans if they would've liked to see "Endgame" stand as the end of the franchise, and many were in favor of the idea. "It would have been (1) perfect and (2) totally uncharacteristic for Hollywood studios, who almost never leave money on the table," wrote u/Optimistic-Man-3609. Meanwhile, u/Local-Art-6280 admitted that while they've enjoyed the Multiverse Saga, "Endgame" was a solid conclusion. As for u/u/Joshawott27, they felt it would've been best for Marvel Studios' legacy had "Endgame" been the end. "They would have gone out at their highest, with one heck of a bang. While I've enjoyed a number of the post-'Endgame' projects, they would have left such a legacy compared to where we are today."

At the same time, there are plenty of folks who are glad that "Endgame" wasn't the MCU's punctuation mark.