The MCU Should Have Ended After Avengers: Endgame (According To Reddit)
To cap off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third phase and the Infinity Saga at large, fans were treated to "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. With half of all life in the universe annihilated thanks to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Infinity Stones, the remaining Avengers embark on a time-travel mission to undo the Mad Titan's damage. The film is full of breathtaking sights, emotional moments, and team-ups fans had waited ages to see. Sure, "Endgame" has more than a few confusing moments and isn't the perfect "Avengers" movie, but on the whole, it's a major win. Thus, many MCU fans on Reddit argue it should have been the franchise's grand finale instead of the lead-in to the Multiverse Saga.
Redditor u/Rainfall307 asked MCU fans if they would've liked to see "Endgame" stand as the end of the franchise, and many were in favor of the idea. "It would have been (1) perfect and (2) totally uncharacteristic for Hollywood studios, who almost never leave money on the table," wrote u/Optimistic-Man-3609. Meanwhile, u/Local-Art-6280 admitted that while they've enjoyed the Multiverse Saga, "Endgame" was a solid conclusion. As for u/u/Joshawott27, they felt it would've been best for Marvel Studios' legacy had "Endgame" been the end. "They would have gone out at their highest, with one heck of a bang. While I've enjoyed a number of the post-'Endgame' projects, they would have left such a legacy compared to where we are today."
At the same time, there are plenty of folks who are glad that "Endgame" wasn't the MCU's punctuation mark.
Many MCU fans are glad the Multiverse Saga has come to fruition
As the Multiverse Saga has played out, Marvel Studios' track record of delivering engaging, entertaining superhero films has been shaken some. Films like "The Marvels" bombed at the box office, and shows such as "Secret Invasion" struggled with critics and general audiences alike. Still, that's not to say that there haven't been triumphs, like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Loki," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — Marvel's only Certified Fresh film of 2022 on Rotten Tomatoes — to name a few. Unsurprisingly, loads of people are of the belief that the MCU should've stuck around post-"Avengers: Endgame" after all, and are glad that it has.
"Everyone says it would have been perfect but naaaah, Lord knows I need my yearly dose of MCU movies," wrote u/Nominay in regard to the MCU ending after "Endgame" question, with another Redditor highlighting that there would've been far too many stories left untold if the MCU ended there. "Not being able to see the return of iconic characters such as Wolverine, Tobey and Andrew's Spidey and introduction of Fantastic four etc., doesn't sit right with me," commented u/Smaragd44.
Regardless of which side of the debate you stand on, the fact is that the MCU has endured long after the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame." Will the Multiverse Saga live up to the legacy of the Infinity Saga in the end? All we can do is wait and see as the MCU's future phases unfold on screens big and small.