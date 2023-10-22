Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready For Stranger Things To End

It's almost hard to believe Netflix debuted its smash hit horror series "Stranger Things" back in 2016. And it's arguably even harder to comprehend that audiences likely have to wait until at least 2025 to see how the Duffer Brothers bring their epic saga to a close. But as agonizing as that wait is for the show's longtime fans, it seems the end cannot come fast enough for star Millie Bobby Brown, who admitted as much during an interview with Glamour.

Brown hasn't had a dramatic falling out with the cast, crew, or creators. Rather, much like her co-star David Harbour, she is ready to try new things, even equating the show's impending end to graduating from high school. "When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this,'" she said, adding, "'Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here.'" As for why she's in such a hurry to say goodbye, the actor explained, "'Stranger Things' takes up a lot of time to film, and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about."

Given that Brown joined the "Stranger Things" cast when she was just 12 years old, her desire to move on to other things is more than understandable. And as she told Glamour, she'll forever be grateful to the series for helping her grow as an actor.