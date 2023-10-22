Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready For Stranger Things To End
It's almost hard to believe Netflix debuted its smash hit horror series "Stranger Things" back in 2016. And it's arguably even harder to comprehend that audiences likely have to wait until at least 2025 to see how the Duffer Brothers bring their epic saga to a close. But as agonizing as that wait is for the show's longtime fans, it seems the end cannot come fast enough for star Millie Bobby Brown, who admitted as much during an interview with Glamour.
Brown hasn't had a dramatic falling out with the cast, crew, or creators. Rather, much like her co-star David Harbour, she is ready to try new things, even equating the show's impending end to graduating from high school. "When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this,'" she said, adding, "'Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here.'" As for why she's in such a hurry to say goodbye, the actor explained, "'Stranger Things' takes up a lot of time to film, and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about."
Given that Brown joined the "Stranger Things" cast when she was just 12 years old, her desire to move on to other things is more than understandable. And as she told Glamour, she'll forever be grateful to the series for helping her grow as an actor.
Big things are on the horizon for Millie Bobby Brown after Stranger Things
While the end of "Stranger Things" will undoubtedly be bittersweet, Millie Bobby Brown told Glamour she refuses to mourn the show, as she'll still be able to keep up with her longtime castmates after the final credits roll. As for her career, if you've been following the actor since her "Stranger Things" breakout, you know she's hardly been resting on her laurels in her downtime. Brown has kept busy during breaks from the show, appearing in MonsterVerse blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and its follow-up, "Godzilla vs. Kong."
She has, of course, also launched her own Netflix franchise, portraying the title character in "Enola Holmes" and its spirited sequel, "Enola Holmes 2." Though a third installment seems likely, Netflix has yet to confirm if the project is in development. The good news for Brown is that she already has a full slate of intriguing releases in the works.
The most prominent is another Netflix venture, with Brown playing the lead in Anthony and Joe Russo's tentpole sci-fi project, "The Electric State." And the actor had already bolstered her relationship with the streamer by fronting in the fantasy epic "Damsel." That film was slated to release later this year but was bumped to an unknown date due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. Brown is also set to star in the upcoming dramas "The Girls I've Been" and "The Thing About Jellyfish"; both are in the early stages of production. And from there, the sky legitimately seems to be the limit.