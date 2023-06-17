Extraction 3 Is Officially In The Works At Netflix

Get ready for more "Extraction."

Chris Hemsworth and franchise director Sam Hargrave announced that an "Extraction" threequel is being discussed during Tudum, Netflix's global fan event. The live event, which took place in São Paulo, Brazil, took place just a day after the two action junkies debuted "Extraction 2" on the streaming service. While discussing the sequel's intricate action choreography and stuntwork, Hemsworth and Hargrave opened up about how the fan response to "Extraction 2" has been positive. With that in mind, the two announced that Tyler Rake will more than likely return for a third outing. Details on the threequel are slim.

The highly-anticipated "Extraction 2" sees Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) return from death's door, this time strapping in for his most personal mission yet. While Looper critic Alistair Ryder was mixed on Hemsworth's sophomore outing as Rake, they had nothing but positive things to say about the sequel's high-octane action sequences.