7 Movies Like Knives Out To Scratch Your Itch Before 'Wake Up Dead Man'
Buckle up murder-mystery fans, because "Wake Up Dead Man" is stumbling onto Netflix in 2025. The third film in the Knives Out franchise, "Wake Up Dead Man" illustrates a major Hollywood problem, but it's also one of the most anticipated films in recent memory. With a star-studded cast that includes Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, and more, "Wake Up Dead Man" is shaping up to be something truly special. Unfortunately, plot details on the threequel are slim, but it's fair to say that detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is going to find himself dealing with some goofy characters while also touching upon some timely social commentary.
When "Knives Out" debuted in 2019, it made general audiences excited again for murder-mysteries, a genre that hadn't really seen much output beforehand. Since the release of "Knives Out" and 2022's "Glass Onion," a flurry of similar films have hit the mainstream — but not all are great. The Knives Out films are special because they're a mix of classic murder-mysteries with modern-day tropes and comedic elements. It also helps that writer-director Rian Johnson is able to assemble a number of A-list stars to make his flicks pop.
Unfortunately, "Wake Up Dead Man" is a while away (the pic only wrapped production in August 2024). Luckily, we've got seven movies like "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" that'll hopefully tide you over until Johnson's third murder-mystery flick debuts.
The Last of Sheila
Released in 1973 and written by "Psycho" star Anthony Perkins and the Stephen Sondheim, "The Last of Sheila" is, simply put, one of the best murder-mysteries ever released. An inventive, sleek, and bold film, "The Last of Sheila" serves as one of the biggest inspirations for "Knives Out" but more so "Glass Onion," which is filled with confusing moments. Writer-director Rian Johnson has referenced the '70s murder flick countless times, frequently suggesting that viewers give the pic a shot. And once you've seen "The Last of Sheila," you'll realize the classic's DNA is embedded into Johnson's modern-day films.
"The Last of Sheila" follows a group of wealthy individuals who go to their friend's (James Coburn) yacht to mourn their late friend Sheila (Yvonne Romain), who died a year ago. On the boat, their friend forces them to play a scavenger hunt-like game, forcing them to confront their own secrets and pasts. Filled with twists, turns, and stunning locales, "The Last of Sheila" is a masterclass of suspense and thrills. Engaging both visually and narratively, the film consistently keeps you on your toes. Loaded with eccentric and unique characters, it's easy to see why the 1973 classic is such an important film to Johnson. And seeing as Sondheim wrote the influential pic, it makes sense that he made a cameo in the "Knives Out" sequel.
Murder Mystery 1 & 2
In 2019, the same year that "Knives Out" debuted, audiences were introduced to another whodunit in the form of "Murder Mystery." Starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a not-so-happily married couple, the film follows them heading to Europe for their anniversary. Things get out of hand when they meet the charming Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans), a billionaire who invites the couple to party with him and his eccentric group of (wealthy) acquaintances. Without diving deep into spoilers, someone of high importance dies, with all eyes on Sandler and Aniston's characters.
A palatable blend of whodunits and chase films, "Murder Mystery" is a laugh-out-loud time that manages to blend two genres effortlessly. Like "Knives Out," the film deconstructs and plays around with tropes that novelist Agatha Christie helped establish. While some might see "Murder Mystery" as a parody of the genre, it comes across as a charming tribute that isn't afraid to prioritize laughs over suspense. Though it's not as clever as "Knives Out," the Sandler and Aniston romp is filled with laughs and exotic locations while still maintaining a key mystery that's surprising. The success of the pic led to an equally compelling sequel in 2023, which features returning characters.
The Menu
What makes "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" so special is how they manage to weave in themes and ideas surrounding class warfare and capitalism in clever ways. While there are no major mysteries to be found in 2022's "The Menu," there's plenty of murder that'll make "Knives Out" fans happy. The film follows the beloved, well-renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) who has become disillusioned by the world of fine-dining and wants to exact revenge on the elite members of society who have ruined his passion for cooking. So, he invites them to a private dining experience, tortures them, and starts a killing spree. It's kinda giving "Glass Onion" vibes, right?
While it's obviously not a 1:1 copy, "The Menu" touches upon themes of capitalism, how the elite exploit working class individuals, class divide, and more, which makes it the perfect companion to Rian Johnson's films. Beyond that, "The Menu" can veer into deeply hilarious territory while still maintaining a dreadful tone of suspense and terror. It's definitely more horror than comedy, but it manages to balance both genres with grace. Like the Knives Out flicks, "The Menu" is star-studded, featuring career-best performances from the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Fiennes, and more.
Bodies Bodies Bodies
If you like your murder-mysteries with a healthy dose of social commentary, then you should check out "Bodies Bodies Bodies." One of the reasons why "Knives Out" is so universally beloved is because of its relevant themes surrounding class divide, wealth inequality, and how the elite weaponize performative politics. Mixing these concepts together leads to an engaging and biting cocktail of a film that has a killer final act. Those looking for a similar vibe will probably gel with A24's "Bodies Bodies Bodies," which looks like a generic teen-centric film on the surface.
The pic follows a group of diverse, albeit wealthy teens partying at a mansion during a storm. Drunk, high, and ready to argue, their night pretty much gets ruined the moment one of their friends is murdered. From there, these Gen Z kids are forced to fend for themselves and figure out who the murderer is. As off-putting as that sounds for some older viewers, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a brilliant satire that pokes fun at how self-obsessed Gen Z is, particularly when it comes to performative politics. The movie dives deep into class divide as well, especially amongst the youth. Not only is it deeply funny, but the film manages to hold a sense of dread and terror throughout, making it a perfect companion to "Knives Out."
Confess, Fletch
"Confess, Fletch" was probably green-lit because of how successful "Knives Out" was. While it may come across as a film that's trying to cash in on the murder-mystery genre's recent resurgence, "Confess, Fletch" is, simply put, a certifiable banger that's somehow gone extremely under the radar. The latest film in the Fletch series, the Jon Hamm-starring pic follows the titular goofball being framed for murder as soon as he arrives in Boston. A former reporter with a knack for cracking cases, Fletch tries to find the killer himself, throwing himself into the seedy world of Boston's feared elite.
Throughout his journey, Fletch bumbles his way through an interesting roster of characters. Wickedly smart and hilarious, "Confess, Fletch" is one of the best comedies in recent years and has the same sort of charm that you'd want from a "Knives Out" pic. Though it's not as clever as those films (nor does it need to be), "Confess, Fletch" has a more casual vibe that might be more appealing. Plus, the project features one of Hamm's best performances. It also features his "Mad Men" co-star John Slattery and "Twin Peaks" star Kyle MacLachlan.
Game Night
There are technically no murders in 2018's "Game Night," but there's plenty of mystery and buffoonery to keep you on the edge of your seat. A love letter to all things gaming, including Easter eggs, scavenger hunts, and trivia, "Game Night" is a perfect companion piece to "Knives Out" because of its eccentricity and script that's filled with tons of twists and turns. Like Rian Johnson's whodunits, "Game Night" also features an impressive, talented cast. The 2018 flick's ensemble comprises of Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons, and a bunch of surprising cameos that we won't spoil.
In "Game Night," a quirky rosters of characters is invited to a murder-mystery party that quickly goes off the rails. While the central mystery isn't as interesting as "Knives Out" or "Glass Onion," it's the dynamic and motivations of the ensemble that keep us engaged and excited. Seeing as they're all competing for one prize, viewers quickly end up choosing their favorites, cheering them on throughout their chaotic night. Plus, everyone has dynamite chemistry with one another, leading to some of the biggest laughs in recent years.
Clue
What murder-mystery list is complete with a nod to "Clue," one of the most celebrated murder-mysteries and comedies of all time? Based on the iconic board game of the same name, 1985's "Clue" is the quintessential murder-mystery because of how inventive it is. From the get-go, "Clue" makes it clear that any and all individuals are responsible for the death of Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving), making this a compelling mystery right up until the end. Not only is the pic tense and filled with plot twists, but it's also deeply hilarious, filled with classic one-liners. It also features a career-defining performance from Tim Curry, who absolutely dominates as Wadsworth, the butler.
What makes "Clue" extremely special, perhaps even more so than most murder-mysteries, is how the film has multiple endings. If you saw "Clue" in cinemas back in 1985, you'd have no idea which ending you were going to get. The film has gone on to become a classic in the genre, with many trying to imitate it. If you love "Knives Out" for its twists and fun banter, you'll probably gush over "Clue" and how inventive it is.