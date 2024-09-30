7 Movies Like Knives Out To Scratch Your Itch Before 'Wake Up Dead Man'

Buckle up murder-mystery fans, because "Wake Up Dead Man" is stumbling onto Netflix in 2025. The third film in the Knives Out franchise, "Wake Up Dead Man" illustrates a major Hollywood problem, but it's also one of the most anticipated films in recent memory. With a star-studded cast that includes Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, and more, "Wake Up Dead Man" is shaping up to be something truly special. Unfortunately, plot details on the threequel are slim, but it's fair to say that detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is going to find himself dealing with some goofy characters while also touching upon some timely social commentary.

When "Knives Out" debuted in 2019, it made general audiences excited again for murder-mysteries, a genre that hadn't really seen much output beforehand. Since the release of "Knives Out" and 2022's "Glass Onion," a flurry of similar films have hit the mainstream — but not all are great. The Knives Out films are special because they're a mix of classic murder-mysteries with modern-day tropes and comedic elements. It also helps that writer-director Rian Johnson is able to assemble a number of A-list stars to make his flicks pop.

Unfortunately, "Wake Up Dead Man" is a while away (the pic only wrapped production in August 2024). Luckily, we've got seven movies like "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" that'll hopefully tide you over until Johnson's third murder-mystery flick debuts.