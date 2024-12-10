The 15 Best Netflix Originals Of 2024

Netflix is sort of like a catchall for everything you could ever want to watch. The service offers movies, TV shows, documentaries, kids' series, and everything in between to stream. The streamer's name has even become part of the popular vernacular, as "Netflix and chill" has become a buzzword for getting busy.

When you're really streaming Netflix, though, you'll be amazed at their large selection. But while you can access just about anything via the streamer, there's a specific selection of Netflix original movies and TV shows that the streamer produces itself. This is the subset of content form which we've drawn the following 15 titles.

There are fantastic movies like "Rebel Ridge" and "Orion and the Dark," great TV shows like "Supacell" and "A Man on the Inside," and even a top-notch docuseries in "American Nightmare." These selections were primarily chosen by the author from her own experience, but there is one, "Arcane," that she has yet to see, but its Rotten Tomatoes critics' scores are too high to ignore. Let's take a look at the 15 best Netflix originals of the year.