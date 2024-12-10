The 15 Best Netflix Originals Of 2024
Netflix is sort of like a catchall for everything you could ever want to watch. The service offers movies, TV shows, documentaries, kids' series, and everything in between to stream. The streamer's name has even become part of the popular vernacular, as "Netflix and chill" has become a buzzword for getting busy.
When you're really streaming Netflix, though, you'll be amazed at their large selection. But while you can access just about anything via the streamer, there's a specific selection of Netflix original movies and TV shows that the streamer produces itself. This is the subset of content form which we've drawn the following 15 titles.
There are fantastic movies like "Rebel Ridge" and "Orion and the Dark," great TV shows like "Supacell" and "A Man on the Inside," and even a top-notch docuseries in "American Nightmare." These selections were primarily chosen by the author from her own experience, but there is one, "Arcane," that she has yet to see, but its Rotten Tomatoes critics' scores are too high to ignore. Let's take a look at the 15 best Netflix originals of the year.
The Brothers Sun
Creator: Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk
Showrunner: Brad Falchuk
Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee, Highdee Kuan
Genre: Dark action-comedy
Number of episodes: 8
A family divided by geography comes together when one side needs the other, and hilarity — plus a whole lot of death — ensues. That's "The Brothers Sun" in a nutshell. When Charles Sun's (Justin Chien) father is targeted by hitmen in Taipei, Taiwan, Charles goes to sunny Los Angeles, California, to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li). This is when Bruce learns the truth: his father is one of Taipei's most renowned crime bosses, and Charles has been trained in his ways. Until recently, the most rebellion Bruce had engaged in was taking improv classes instead of focusing on his studies for medical school, but this is on a whole different level. Suddenly, Bruce is disposing of bodies and being taken hostage — and that's just in the first couple of episodes.
"The Brothers Sun" is an absurdist but grounded comedy that blends its two worlds seamlessly. Sadly, the higher-ups at Netflix couldn't see the genius of this show; it was canceled after just one season. Despite that, it's worth a binge, as it's one of the most clever and funny series on the streamer.
American Nightmare
Written and directed by: Bernadette Higgins and Felicity Morris
Featuring: Denise Huskins, Aaron Quinn, Henry Lee
Genre: True Crime
Number of episodes: 3
Despite the subpar title, "American Nightmare" is a doozy of a true-crime story. In 2015, Denise Huskins was kidnapped from her home in Vallejo, California. But when her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, went to the police, he found himself accused of the crime. Then, even more disturbingly, when Denise turned up alive, they were both accused of perpetrating a hoax.
Though there are many true crime stories in this day and age, this one stands out for its twists and turns as it attempts to get to the truth. Quinn and Huskins — who was called "the real 'Gone Girl'" in the documentary's promotional material — lived through a truly harrowing ordeal, and the themes, such as police misconduct, are viscerally depicted in this docuseries. It's a disturbing watch, partially for what it could mean for us if we ever need the police.
Orion and the Dark
Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Colin Hanks, Mia Akemi Brown, Ike Barinholtz, Nat Faxon, Golda Rosheuvel, Natasia Demetriou, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Bassett
Director: Sean Charmatz
Rating: TV-Y7
Runtime: 93 minutes
"Orion and the Dark" has the distinction of being written by a truly unique voice. Charlie Kaufman penned the script of this movie, based on the book by Emma Yarlett. It's decidedly tamer than some of Kaufman's past projects, such as "Being John Malkovich" and "Adaptation." But "Orion and the Dark" still features some of the scriptwriter's primary preoccupations, including overwhelming anxiety and existential ideas.
The animated movie, which also made our list of best animated movies of 2024, centers on the story of young Orion (Jacob Tremblay) and his entanglement with the entity called Dark (Paul Walter Hauser), a being that Orion initially finds terrifying but quickly gets on board with. But the film is much more than that. Working in Orion's daughter and his daughter's son, the film involves three generations of a family to complete the story. It's enormously ambitious and yet completely accessible and entertaining.
One Day
Creator: Nicole Taylor
Cast: Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall
Genre: Romantic drama
Number of episodes: 14
"One Day" was already a popular book by David Nicholls and a 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway when it was adapted yet again into this Netflix series. The conceit is simple: We check in on the same day each year with two people, Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), starting in 1988 and ending in 2007. This is an interesting concept to hang a series on, with each episode, except for the last two, representing a single year. However, it's the unfolding of the relationship between Emma and Dexter, who meet on the last night of their time at college, that makes this a unique series.
Following the pair through the years gives "One Day" both a history and weight that many other series lack. From the pair's carefree night at the end of university to their time navigating unsatisfying relationships to their romance with one another, this is an engaging show that teaches a devastating lesson at the end.
Baby Reindeer
Creator: Richard Gadd
Cast: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill
Genre: Dark dramedy
Number of episodes: 7
"Baby Reindeer" is based on the real-life story of series star Richard Gadd. It primarily revolves around Donny (Gadd) and what happens when he gives Martha (Jessica Gunning) a free cup of tea at the bar where he works. She starts stalking him and sending him hundreds of unwanted text messages, causing his life to devolve in many ways. But this isn't the only sexual abuse he's suffered, having also been a victim of his mentor, writer Darrien O'Conner (Tom Goodman-Hill).
It's an undeniably tough watch to see what happens to Donny, but audiences have been smitten with the series since it first debuted. In fact, it's been nominated for and won many awards, including winning for outstanding limited or anthology series at the Emmys. While the story is undeniably challenging, it's absolutely worth your time.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Dead Boy Detectives
Creator: Steven Yockey
Showrunner: Steven Yockey and Beth Schwartz
Cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon
Genre: Supernatural detective drama
Number of episodes: 8
"Dead Boy Detectives" is a lot like the many other teen supernatural shows out there. It has a whiff of "Supernatural," a hint of "Locke & Key," and a splash of "The Midnight Club." But it ends up being wholly its own quirky, irreverent, and endearing thing. It's also an appealing addition to "The Sandman" universe, with characters based on those created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner for DC.
The show revolves around Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead teenagers who, instead of going to the afterlife, stay on Earth to investigate crimes involving the supernatural. One such case involves Crystal (Kassius Nelson), a psychic who is possessed by a demon. Edwin and Charles rescue her, and the three of them end up forming a partnership, which brings them to the town of Port Townsend, Washington, where a girl has gone missing. "Dead Boy Detectives" is creative and clever in its depiction of all its characters, but Netflix canceled it after just one season. A dire mistake.
Supacell
Creator: Rapman
Cast: Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, Eddie Marsan, Josh Tedeku, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Rayxia Ojo
Genre: Superhero
Number of episodes: 6
The creator of "Supacell" had an original idea that would get people talking: What if superpowers came from those who had a family history of sickle cell disease? This unique premise led to the rare show that links the popular genre to real issues, and audiences ended up bingeing "Supacell" as a result. In the series, a delivery driver, a father, a drug dealer, a nurse, and a gang leader all start to exhibit different superpowers. They then discover that a secret organization is after them before coming together to form a cell that will take on that organization.
Not only is it a rousing premise, but the performances, writing, and direction are all top-notch. Plus, in addition to raising awareness of sickle cell disease, the show also deals with themes like racial profiling, poverty, and violence. The show has been renewed for Season 2, and we can't wait to see where these fledgling superheroes go next.
Rebel Ridge
Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, James Cromwell, Steve Zissis, Zsane Jhe, Dana Lee
Director: Jeremy Saulnier
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: 131 minutes
The first time we see Aaron Pierre's Terry Richmond, he's biking into a small town to post bail for his cousin. Soon, though, everything goes wrong when he's rammed off of his bike by the police, held at gunpoint, cuffed, and all of his money is seized. Thus begins the saga of "Rebel Ridge," a harrowing but powerful film about what happens when one man is pushed to the breaking point by the system — a system run by a bunch of corrupt cops. Fortunately, Terry is a former Marine whose expertise is in hand-to-hand and close-quarters combat. Unfortunately, that doesn't prevent his situation from spiraling out of control.
"Rebel Ridge" is a tense crime thriller with a strong thread of social justice woven in, but it's never less than entertaining. Plus, it made a star out of Aaron Pierre, its dynamite lead, who is now cast as DC's next Green Lantern in the show "Lanterns." Judging from his work in "Rebel Ridge," Pierre will be great there and in whatever else lies in his future.
Nobody Wants This
Creator: Erin Foster
Showrunner: Erin Foster and Steve DiGregorio
Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Tovah Feldshuh, Emily Arlook
Genre: Romantic comedy
Number of episodes: 10
Stop me if you've heard this one before: A male rabbi falls in love with an agnostic woman. Do they halt the whole thing because of the complications, or do they go for it, no matter what their families say? Well, in "Nobody Wants This," the two — Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) — go for it, despite the fact that their families, especially his, are not on board.
The main reason to watch this very bingeable show is Adam Brody, who is charming and understanding in his role as the rabbi. Plus, the ins and outs of the complications to this couple's story are pretty sympathetic. Still, this should be caveated with the fact that many of the Jewish women in this show are not characterized in the most flattering light. This can be interpreted as the writers being anti-Jewish women or as the women just being unhappy that Noah broke up with his former (Jewish) girlfriend. Either way, the show has new showrunners for Season 2, so hopefully they'll soften the female characters' portrayal. Nonetheless, this series is so pleasing in so many other respects that, despite its flaws, it still deserves a spot on our list.
The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 3
Creator: David E. Kelley
Showrunner: Ted Humphrey
Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Yaya DaCosta
Genre: Legal drama
Number of episodes: 10 in each of three seasons
"The Lincoln Lawyer's" third season reached new heights of intrigue and personal stakes. Each season is based on a different book in Michael Connelly's "Lincoln Lawyer" series, and Season 3, based on the novel "The Gods of Guilt," is the most intriguing yet. Though Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is a renowned defense attorney in L.A., he isn't prepared for what happens when he learns that his friend and informant, Gloria (Fiona Rene), who happens to be a prostitute who calls herself Glory Days, has been murdered. Complicating things, the accused murderer, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), wants to hire him as his lawyer.
There are twists and turns aplenty in this case, but suffice it to say that Mickey, with the help of his crack team, gets his man. The entertaining show continues to get better and better with each season as the actors become increasingly comfortable with their roles.
Woman of the Hour
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best
Director: Anna Kendrick
Rating: R
Runtime: 95 minutes
In her directorial debut, the chillingly entertaining true crime film "Woman of the Hour," Anna Kendrick takes on the story of Rodney Alcala. A serial killer, the thing that makes his story exceptional was that during his crime spree, which lasted 10 years, he went on the game show, "The Dating Game" — and won. Netflix acquired the movie rights when Kendrick was attached to star but not direct. The streamer then let the movie slip away only to reacquire it after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. One viewing, and it's easy to see why the streamer wanted it back.
Though Rodney is the focus here, the real attraction is the women of the story. From Sheryl (Kendrick), who wants to be a successful actress but is failing; to Laura (Nicolette Robinson), who wants justice for her friend who was raped and murdered; and Amy (Autumn Best), a teenage runaway who falls for Rodney's charms, these women are all smart and clever. However, they go up not only against Rodney, but also a justice system that often doesn't value them the way it should. That makes for a harrowing story about everyday women who meet a terrible stranger. But while the situations they find themselves in are horrible, the film itself is fantastic.
The Diplomat, Season 2
Creator: Debora Cahn
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Allison Janney
Genre: Political thriller
Number of episodes: 6 in Season 2; 8 in Season 1
"The Diplomat" was great in its first season, but with Season 2, it got even better. The series revolves around Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to the U.K. You wouldn't think that this position would see much action, but then, you aren't in TV writers' heads. Throughout both seasons, Kate forges alliances, sees her way through international crises, and navigates her fraught relationship with her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), a former diplomat to Lebanon who now has to come to terms with his new place as Kate's plus one.
Although there is a real-life inspiration for the series, it still takes a substantial amount of dramatic license. Russell is a marvel as Kate, who cares deeply about her job but doesn't understand why she has to look good in order to do it. Explaining the reasons why Kate's appearance matters in the second season is Allison Janney as the American Vice President, who is more than a match for Kate. And though the high-stakes drama is present from the first episode, it all leads to a finale unlike any other.
Arcane, Season 2
Creators and showrunners: Christian Link and Alex Yee
Voices of: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Toks Olagundoye, Harry Lloyd, JB Blanc, Reed Shannon, Mick Winget
Genre: Animated steampunk action-adventure
Number of episodes: 9 episodes in both Seasons 1 and 2
The second and final season of "Arcane" got a 100% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 90% from the audience, with people going gaga for the show's animation, world-building, and enthralling story. Based on the video game "League of Legends," you don't have to be a fan of the game — or have even played it — to appreciate this series centering on sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell).
In the second season, the show follows up on the aftermath of a terrible attack on the government as the conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed undercity of Zaun reaches a breaking point. As Kambole Campbell of Empire observes, "The storytelling is as subtle as a magic-powered gauntlet to the head, but, paradoxically, that's part of its maximalist charm — a show that feels capable of being anything at any moment."
A Man on the Inside
Creator: Michael Shur
Cast: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz
Genre: Comedy
Number of episodes: 8
Detective shows are popular, but what if the detective is a man of a certain age who's never hunted down a criminal before? Based on the documentary "The Mole Agent," "A Man on the Inside" sees Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson) go undercover in a retirement community to find a missing ruby necklace. But while he conducts his investigation, he also makes friends with and has a real impact on the other residents — people who have an impact on him, too.
The show, which was created by Michael Shur, the same man responsible for "The Good Place," is warm and witty, which makes this a winning series. While many detective shows are about hardened investigators and many sitcoms tend to use more cynical humor, "A Man on the Inside" is brimming with optimism, even as it doesn't shy from hard truths. It's a unique and special watch.
The Piano Lesson
Cast: John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fisher, Corey Hawkins, Michael Potts, Skylar Aleece Smith
Director: Malcolm Washington
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 127
"The Piano Lesson" is a family affair. Not only is the movie produced by Denzel Washington, it's directed by his son, Malcolm, and stars his other son, John David. That said, "The Piano Lesson" is much more than a Washington family project. It has a fantastic ensemble of actors who are all at the top of their game, but perhaps none more so than Danielle Deadwyler, As Berniece, Deadwyler rants and raves in ferocious fashion while still leaving room for tenderness and, in the end, even light.
The plot, which is based on the August Wilson play, centers on the fate of the titular piano. One of the Charles family's enslaved ancestors lovingly carved artwork into the piano's wood, and as a result, Berniece doesn't want to part with it. However, her brother, Boy Willie (John David Washington), wants to sell it and then use the money to buy a plot of land. Their argument takes center stage as additional family members and friends weigh in. The actors have a fascinating push and pull, and none of them are less than fantastic.