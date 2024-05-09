The Ending Of Baby Reindeer Explained - What Happened To Donny?

"Baby Reindeer" is a show about trauma — and ultimately, the ways in which hurt people turn around and hurt others. When we first meet Donny, he's hurting — and hiding things about himself. Despite the fact that he's clearly in love with Teri and full of admiration for the way in which she lives her authentic and true life, he's ashamed that they met on a dating website that prioritizes transgender people and only meets her in dark bars. He's struggling with the fact that Darrien assaulted him time after time and Donny returned each time (in voiceover in Episode 4, Donny tells the viewer that after Darrien's first assault, he stayed in the apartment for days and even took care of Darrien's cat). His career is going nowhere, and Martha does something very simple: she laughs at one of Donny's jokes when they first meet. Donny likes the idea that she finds him charming, clearly — and he even fantasizes about her more than once and pleasures himself to a photo of her. The fact that Donny is confused and ashamed of his sexual desires in the wake of his abuse quite clearly affects every single aspect of his life, and the addition of Martha only makes everything worse and harder.

Though Donny succeeds in putting Martha behind bars, he's still alone — the last glimpse we get of Teri sees her happy with a new partner — and still obsessing over Martha's voicemails and various missives. The ending at the bar brings everything full circle; Donny is no different than Martha, a damaged person who hurt others, and someone who sees him struggling gives him some kindness.