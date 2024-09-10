Twitter Casts The Next Green Lantern Thanks To A New Netflix Crime Thriller

In Jeremy Saulnier's crime thriller "Rebel Ridge," Pierre plays the by-the-book but justice-driven hero that fits all the criteria of John Stewart, the third human to be enlisted in the Green Lantern Corps. Debuting in 1971 and replacing Guy Gardner (who Nathan Fillion will be playing in "Superman"), Stewart is one of the most iconic members of the Corps and is one of the more well-known Lanterns in mainstream media thanks to the "Justice League" animated series. HBO made the right choice picking Stewart as the leading Lantern, but how would he hold his own against Brolin's Jordan, if that's indeed which casting calls are being made? Well, you need only need to see his speech to legendary actor, Don Johnson to see that playing Jordan wouldn't be an issue.

Of course, it's a big comic-book-movie-loving world out there, and one would hope that after "Rebel Ridge," the two biggest studios that specialize in that sort of thing are keeping a close eye Pierre. As The Playlist's Christopher Marc posted, "Wouldn't be shocked if Marvel and DC area already trying to find roles for Aaron Pierre. Could totally see him playing John Stewart in 'Lanterns' and would be an excellent move, tee-ing up a film franchise. Then again, he could take on MCU parts like Brother Voodoo or Bishop." For now, fingers crossed DC Studios like him enough to put a ring on him.