7 Shows To Watch After Binging Netflix's Supacell

Every so often, a surprise hit finds its way onto Netflix and becomes the talk of the streaming service. British-made sci-fi show "Supacell" became such an entrant, courtesy of its creator, writer and director Rapman, who, through his critically acclaimed storytelling, brought about a fantastic story all from the streets of South London.

Spanning six episodes, the show centers around a handful of characters that are all bound by sickle cell disease and in turn are gifted with incredible super powers. Naturally, these rare gifts catch the attention of a shady organization that puts them at the top of their most wanted list, forcing them to unite and defend themselves as a result.

The show has already gained the green light for a 2nd season, but that's a long time to wait to head back into the world of Michael (Tosin Cole), Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo), and company. Should you need a super powered alternative to keep you ticking over, or even another top-tier British drama that you might've overlooked, here's a handful of options to get you charged up. To start, it might be worth looking at one pivotal show in Rapman's creative process that was a huge inspiration for his show that has time travel, teleportation, and requires a cheerleader to save the world.