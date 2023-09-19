Woman Of The Hour Review: A Chillingly Entertaining True Crime Romp

Right off the bat, we can see Anna Kendrick's confident eye as a director. She has a strong understanding of how to use the camera to build tension, as she demonstrates while creating a scene where her character is being followed by the killer in an empty parking lot. She resists the urge to go over the top with the score or add in a jump scare. Instead, "Woman of the Hour" is filled with quiet dread, with the persistent presence of the distinctly male threat looming in the background. Although Kendrick's performance is at the narrative heart of the film — it's based on her character's appearance on "The Dating Game," after all — she has the good sense to surround herself with a talented supporting cast and knows when to let them shine. The two standouts among the excellent ensemble cast are Daniel Zovatto as Rodney Alcala, who knows exactly when to play gregariously charming and when to have the character turn on a dime into legitimately unsettling territory, and Autumn Best as his youngest would-be victim, a doe-eyed teenage runaway who brings to mind a young Brooke Shields.

"Woman of the Hour" manages to blend the carefree humor of a young actress on a cheesy 1970s game show with the horror of true crime, allowing each their moment but never feeling tonally unbalanced. Flashing between the bright lights of a studio set and the more pared-down, almost muted sequences of Alcala's encounters with his victims, the film features an all-star cast with enough talent to avoid sensationalizing the material. Kendrick's directorial flair is on full display, and if this is an example of what she's capable of behind the camera, we can look forward to seeing what she does next.

"Woman of the Hour" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, with a release date on Netflix still to be confirmed.

