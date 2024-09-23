Why These Blockbuster Movies Were Never Released In China

In early 2012, a historic breakthrough occurred. China, after years of allowing only a handful of American films into the country's cinemas annually, began allowing a significantly increased number of American features to play on its screens. It was a development reflecting the massive grosses American blockbusters like "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" were accumulating in that country, with both China and American movie studios standing to benefit from this arrangement. In the years that followed, Hollywood bent over backward to appeal to this lucrative marketplace, with the studios forced to change a number of movies for China. This was especially true of costly blockbusters, which tended to play best there.

But even with these historical trends, not every blockbuster American movie has secured a Chinese theatrical run. On the contrary, hits of all shapes and sizes, including some of the biggest motion pictures of all time, have never played in Chinese movie theaters. The reasons why the country barred these titles vary wildly: Some covered material considered politically taboo in China, while others were anchored by actors that had previously criticized the nation or its government. Still others simply never got to play there because of their dark tones. Whatever the reason, these box office smashes never reached Chinese movie theaters, despite both their success everywhere else in the world and the country's often cozy relationship with Hollywood.