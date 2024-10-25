Does Venom 3 Set Up Spider-Man 4, Sony's Spider-Verse & The Future Of The MCU?

Contains spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance"

Venom (Tom Hardy) has by far been the most successful experiment within Sony's Spider-Man Universe. With no actual Spidey to speak of and unclear plans about where all this is heading, audiences have been onboard with this series from the beginning. Whereas the likes of "Morbius" and "Madame Web" became more known for their meme potential, the Venom movies have avoided such a fate. They've been financially successful despite never being critical darlings, although Looper's review for "Venom: The Last Dance" was largely positive.

As suggested by the title, this is being reported as Venom's swan song, and by the film's end, it definitely seems like the symbiote went out a true hero. Venom traps several xenophages within his goo as acid pours all around them, foiling Knull's (Andy Serkis) plan to acquire the codex located in Eddie's spine. Said codex should be destroyed now, and the film concludes with Eddie in New York City, accompanied by the memories he's had as the lethal protector.

However, when it comes to existing within an interconnected universe, no third film can ever truly be the end. "Venom 3" gives Eddie Brock a heartfelt send-off, but who knows if that'll last? There are quite a few plot points that could be picked up in future Sony movies or even the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the Multiverse, anything's possible.