Morbius Post-Credits Scenes Make Even Less Sense Than We Thought

The following article contains spoilers for "Morbius."

After years of delays, "Morbius" is finally out in theaters. The film, which takes place in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, centers on Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), who's afflicted with a rare disease. In an effort to cure himself, he accidentally transforms into a living vampire, which necessitates the need for him to feed on blood.

There was a lot riding on the film, which takes place in the same universe as the "Venom" movies while also being part of the "Spider-Man" multiverse. There were numerous questions in the lead-up to the movie's release, such as which version of Spider-Man would Morbius be familiar with. And now that the film's out, there are still plenty of questions fans have.

Mike Ryan of Uproxx had plenty of questions of his own, and during a chat he had with "Morbius" director Daniel Espinosa, he had a chance to clear some things up, mainly when it came to the post-credits scenes. You may still scratch your head a bit by the end of it, but at least things are moderately clearer.