Why These Chris Hemsworth Movies Bombed At The Box Office

A "Red Dawn" remake was always going to face an uphill battle at the box office. The original 1984 film was a hit, but its success was intertwined with the Cold War paranoia of the time. Perhaps if it came out today it might have done better given the global climate, but, back in the early 2010s, it was simply a hard sell. It was hampered even more by the financial difficulties of its financier: MGM's bankruptcy sent the project into limbo for years (it was shot in 2009 but sat doing nothing for a number of years).

The film was eventually acquired by FilmDistrict and it hit cineplexes in 2012, which seemed like a good move on paper: Hemsworth was a Marvel superhero at this point and co-star Josh Hutcherson's rep had also grown thanks to "The Hunger Games." However, the presence of these rising stars wasn't enough to ensure success for the remake. Costing $65 million to make, "Red Dawn" only grossed $48 million worldwide. The "Red Dawn" brand name just wasn't strong enough to get people into the theaters.

It didn't help that the feature launched with lackluster marketing, which failed to communicate the necessity of a new "Red Dawn." Competition from fellow November 2012 action movie "Skyfall" also took "Red Dawn" down a peg or two. Going toe-to-toe with James Bond meant that "Red Dawn" would never be a top-tier option for moviegoers craving bullets and explosions that month. To this day, it remains Chris Hemsworth's lowest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes.