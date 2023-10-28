Five Nights At Freddy's Is Scaring Up An Incredible Opening Weekend At The Box Office

"Five Nights at Freddy's" movie is scaring up an incredible storm at the box office.

After months of anticipation, Blumhouse's long-awaited adaptation of the hit "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game has finally hit cinemas and Peacock. Despite a day-and-date release from distributor Universal Pictures, the PG-13 horror pic is on track to have a seismic opening weekend with a haul of $78 million, per Deadline. Initial projections had the spookfest at $50 million-plus — a perfectly adequate number for a film set to debut on streaming. However, with a lack of significant competition at the horror box office and rapturous demand from fans, the Blumhouse film is beating projections with grace. Considering the film packs a $20 million budget, a $78 million total easily puts it in a perfectly healthy position — making "Five Nights at Freddy's" another major win for Blumhouse this year.

With such an incredible opening weekend debut, it will be interesting to see just how soon Blumhouse and Universal announce the inevitable sequel, which isn't out of the wheelhouse of the multi-media franchise. After all, there are over a dozen of video games in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise and plenty of supplementary material, giving the creatives behind the latest horror juggernaut plenty of content to adapt.

As strong as these opening weekend numbers are, it will be interesting to see if the film maintains its momentum in the coming weeks — if not days. While the project is no doubt frontloaded, it's possible (though not certain) that negative reviews and more awareness surrounding the Peacock release will lead to a warm sophomore weekend.