Upcoming Superhero Movie Sequels You May Not Know Were In The Works

With 2023 having more comics-based film flops than hits, it appeared as though superhero fatigue was finally coming to fruition. Even DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn admitted this fatigue existed and was a phenomenon the industry would have to reckon with. Of course, the truth is a bit more complicated than just assuming that moviegoers are 100% sick of people in spandex suits flying around. After all, the R-rated "Deadpool and Wolverine" still managed to gross over $1.3 billion at the global box office, proving that certain heroes and stories can still make an impact.

At the end of the day, superhero cinema isn't going away entirely. Gunn himself will spearhead a new take on Superman, and Marvel Studios still has a full slate on its hands for the next several years. It'll be interesting to see what resonates and what doesn't, but for proof that these films can still be impactful, look no further than the myriad of upcoming superhero movie sequels.

You probably know all about the likes of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," which will almost certainly make billions of dollars each. However, there are other projects that may have flown under your radar. Here are some of the biggest projects in the works, some of which come out pretty soon, while others are very much in the early stages. They all prove that, much like superheroes themselves, this genre will never truly stay dead.