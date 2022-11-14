Rights Issues Held Up Constantine 2 For Years

With comic book movies being all the rage at the box office for the last decade or so, coupled with the popularity of Keanu Reeves, it's kind of amazing that fans haven't gotten a sequel to "Constantine" yet. Released in 2005, "Constantine" followed John Constantine, a man with lung cancer who can travel between the worlds of Earth and Hell and communicate with angels and demons. After attempting suicide when he was younger, he sends half-demons back to hell in order to escape damnation for his own soul.

Based on the Vertigo Comic, "Hellblazer," the film was a moderate success at the time of its release with audiences and critics, but it has since gone on to become a cult classic. Within 2022, a sequel finally gained some steam and surprised anxious fans with the announcement of a sequel. According to Deadline, the new film is set to have Reeves return as the reluctant hero, and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" director Francis Lawrence, who made his feature directorial debut in the original, is set to return as director. One of the producers of the first film, Akiva Goldsman, is set to return to write and produce the sequel.

Fans have wondered why it has taken so long for a sequel to get off the ground. Director Frances Lawrence finally shined a light on the process that delayed the much-asked-for sequel.