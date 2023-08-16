MCU Rumor: Doctor Strange 3's Plot Will Melt Marvel's Multiverse (And Your Mind)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting position. With "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" looming on the horizon, there hasn't been as much multiversal exploration as expected with the Multiverse Saga. Upcoming projects like "Loki" Season 2 and "Deadpool 3" will seemingly dive back into the multiverse of it all, but even then, it's doubtful they'll do enough to prepare the MCU for an event like "Secret Wars." Enter "Doctor Strange 3."

According to a new rumor from The Cosmic Circus, not only will a "Doctor Strange" threequel arrive before the aforementioned "Avengers" movies, but it will adapt the comics event "Time Runs Out," leading directly into the highly-anticipated finale of the Multiverse Saga. The rumor suggests "Doctor Strange 3" would pick up where "Multiverse of Madness" left off, with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stepping through a portal with Clea (Charlize Theron), leading to a meeting with The Black Priests.

The Black Priests will supposedly be an organization set on saving the Multiverse, whose headquarters are located in the Nothing Space of Destroyed Universes. This is the area between two dead universes created by incursions. They determine the Multiverse is slowly dying because of events caused by the Council of Kangs. Clea will be a member of the Black Priests, who reveal that Doctor Strange, alongside the Kangs, is a common multiversal denominator regarding incursions, as "Multiverse of Madness" teased. Of course, things could change once Marvel Studios gets writers back on the project after the strikes.