MCU Rumor: Doctor Strange 3's Plot Will Melt Marvel's Multiverse (And Your Mind)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting position. With "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" looming on the horizon, there hasn't been as much multiversal exploration as expected with the Multiverse Saga. Upcoming projects like "Loki" Season 2 and "Deadpool 3" will seemingly dive back into the multiverse of it all, but even then, it's doubtful they'll do enough to prepare the MCU for an event like "Secret Wars." Enter "Doctor Strange 3."
According to a new rumor from The Cosmic Circus, not only will a "Doctor Strange" threequel arrive before the aforementioned "Avengers" movies, but it will adapt the comics event "Time Runs Out," leading directly into the highly-anticipated finale of the Multiverse Saga. The rumor suggests "Doctor Strange 3" would pick up where "Multiverse of Madness" left off, with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stepping through a portal with Clea (Charlize Theron), leading to a meeting with The Black Priests.
The Black Priests will supposedly be an organization set on saving the Multiverse, whose headquarters are located in the Nothing Space of Destroyed Universes. This is the area between two dead universes created by incursions. They determine the Multiverse is slowly dying because of events caused by the Council of Kangs. Clea will be a member of the Black Priests, who reveal that Doctor Strange, alongside the Kangs, is a common multiversal denominator regarding incursions, as "Multiverse of Madness" teased. Of course, things could change once Marvel Studios gets writers back on the project after the strikes.
Doctor Strange is a proven multiversal threat
Marvel Comics' "Time Runs Out" storyline focuses on the final days of the Marvel Universe. It sees heroes and villains scrambling to save their universe and the Multiverse, and also introduces the Black Priests, who are eventually led by Doctor Strange. This seems like the perfect focus for "Doctor Strange 3," especially if it leads directly into "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars."
Exploring the twist of Doctor Strange as a looming threat to the Multiverse, behind only the Council of Kangs, is also an interesting plot point that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has subtly been building toward. At this point in the MCU, fans have already met five variants of the Sorcerer Supreme, each of which has affected the Multiverse. MCU Doctor Strange caused plenty of multiversal problems in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In "What If...?," Strange Supreme, unable to live without Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), destroyed his universe trying to bring her back to life.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" further showcased Doctor Strange's threat to the Multiverse, with a few more variants. Doctor Strange of Universe-617 was ready to steal America Chavez's (Xochitl Gomez) powers and even kill her for the sake of the Multiverse. Universe-838's Sorcerer Supreme used the Darkhold in their fight against Thanos, accidentally causing an incursion. Similarly, Sinister Strange's use of the dark magic book led to the destruction of two universes through another incursion.
With that in mind, the rumors of "Doctor Strange 3" seem much more believable, with The Black Priests deeming Doctor Strange a threat to the Multiverse, and only the Council of Kangs looming as a larger threat.