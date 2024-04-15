Simu Liu Confirms Whether Marvel's Shang-Chi 2 Is Happening

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some major misses, especially in the last few years. However, one standout that received a ton of praise was 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Given the acclaim, some may find it odd that the MCU didn't strike while the iron was hot and try to get a sequel out right away. At the very least, they could've brought Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) into some other project as part of a team-up. Rest assured, "Shang-Chi 2" is still on the way ... eventually.

Liu assured fans it is in the works when responding to a Threads user frustrated with the lack of progress for another Shang-Chi movie. The actor wrote, "I proooomiss it's happening." This lines up with speculation that Marvel is interested in a sequel; one recent "Shang-Chi 2" rumor suggests production will begin in 2025 and could feature the big-screen debut of a Netflix Marvel hero. Of course, there are many other things we'd like to see in "Shang-Chi 2," such as checking out what Xu Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) does next now that she's leading the Ten Rings organization. But if filming doesn't start until 2025, the sequel probably won't premiere until 2026 at the earliest, so regardless, it'll be a long wait.