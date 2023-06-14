James Gunn Admits Superhero Fatigue Exists - But Not For The Reasons You Think

After mapping a DCEU reboot that even Kevin Feige would tip his hat to, the last thing you'd want James Gunn to encounter after being appointed co-head of the DC Universe is superhero fatigue. It's understandable why there'd be slight concerns that, eventually, audiences could go elsewhere. To Gunn, though, that's something he doesn't seem shocked by, but it's other culprits at large causing just as much of an issue.

While joining the "Inside of You Podcast with Michael Rosenbaum," Gunn revealed that the fatigue audiences might be feeling lately is a warranted one. However, it's not just superhero stories that might be wearing audiences down, but blockbusters overall. "I think that also superhero fatigue, I think that's not a real thing," Gunn explained to Rosenbaum, who appeared in both "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3" as diamond dude Martinex. "People are fatigued with repetition, and I don't think it's really just superhero movies. I think you're seeing it happening now. It's spectacle films in general."

Thankfully, as evidence has shown with Gunn's most recent works, he clearly has the secret sauce to ensure that the work he puts his name to doesn't suffer the same fate, with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" just tipping over the $800 million mark worldwide. However, in Gunn's eyes, the only way to reach goals like that and keep the audience interested is to ensure they've got heart more than anything.