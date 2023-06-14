James Gunn Admits Superhero Fatigue Exists - But Not For The Reasons You Think
After mapping a DCEU reboot that even Kevin Feige would tip his hat to, the last thing you'd want James Gunn to encounter after being appointed co-head of the DC Universe is superhero fatigue. It's understandable why there'd be slight concerns that, eventually, audiences could go elsewhere. To Gunn, though, that's something he doesn't seem shocked by, but it's other culprits at large causing just as much of an issue.
While joining the "Inside of You Podcast with Michael Rosenbaum," Gunn revealed that the fatigue audiences might be feeling lately is a warranted one. However, it's not just superhero stories that might be wearing audiences down, but blockbusters overall. "I think that also superhero fatigue, I think that's not a real thing," Gunn explained to Rosenbaum, who appeared in both "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3" as diamond dude Martinex. "People are fatigued with repetition, and I don't think it's really just superhero movies. I think you're seeing it happening now. It's spectacle films in general."
Thankfully, as evidence has shown with Gunn's most recent works, he clearly has the secret sauce to ensure that the work he puts his name to doesn't suffer the same fate, with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" just tipping over the $800 million mark worldwide. However, in Gunn's eyes, the only way to reach goals like that and keep the audience interested is to ensure they've got heart more than anything.
Gunn thinks big movies need to pack an emotional punch
When it came to breaking down what makes both the blockbusters and even the small-screen stories worth sticking around for, James Gunn revealed that having some heart was an absolute must. "There's a lot of spectacle films made, and they've gotten really generic, and they've gotten boring," Gunn explained. "They aren't about character, and there's no emotion to them, and there should be emotion in things no matter what." He then made the comparison to a genre that, while he wasn't as involved in anymore, helped put him on the map with the likes of "Dawn of the Dead" and "Slither." "Like in a horror movie, if you like that main character, you're much more scared for them. The stakes matter."
With this kind of mindset, it's exciting to see just how careful Gunn will be as he gears up for what is undoubtedly the biggest venture in his career. Explaining to Rosenbaum his approach to handling the DC Universe, he explained, "We're not going to overextend ourselves at DC. We're going to be very careful with the product we put out and make sure everything is as good as it can possibly be." We can only wait and find out when Gunn himself takes on a new Man of Steel directing "Superman: Legacy," which is getting closer to appointing its new Blue Boy Scout before he debuts July 11, 2025.
Gunn repeats himself, but at least the results are always the same
Gunn certainly seems on target concerning 'spectacle' cinema. Not to name names, but plenty of box-office franchises have returned to the tried and tested hurdle of planet-eating foes, heroes battling their equally skilled enemy in a different colored costume, or a blinding light in the sky that spells certain doom. They're enough to create communal eye rolls when they're present, but while Gunn may have been guilty of some if not all of these third-act threats, there's no doubt that all of his entries homed a family at their core.
You could say this is Gunn's repeated formula but one that always delivers. With both "The Suicide Squad" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," finding friends to call family in a group of misfit heroes has been the trick Jame Gunn has always nailed. We keep returning to his work because, besides his own extravagant crash bang and whimsical wallop, his emotional beats earn tears other blockbuster films couldn't dream of getting. That's what makes his vision of the DC Universe even more exciting. If you'll believe a raccoon can redeem himself, you'll believe a man can fly and cry just as much.