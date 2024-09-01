10 Lessons That Marvel Should Learn From Deadpool & Wolverine

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has been slashing expectations since its release, proving itself as a solid entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and blowing everyone away at the box office. Both critically and financially, it has already delivered a massive win for Marvel Studios during a slump that has shaken public confidence in the franchise and the comic book movie genre as a whole.

As of this writing, the MCU is more than halfway through Phase 5, which began in 2023 with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," an unmitigated disaster of a sequel seemingly meant to launch the Multiverse Saga in earnest — particularly by formally introducing overarching villain Kang the Conqueror, a highly anticipated and teased character brought to life by Jonathan Majors, mere months before both he and Kang were dropped by the studio. And though "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" renewed some faith in Marvel's ability to capture the same energy of its earlier work — albeit under the direction of James Gunn, who has departed the MCU to reboot the DC Universe with Peter Safran — "The Marvels" ended the year by bombing at the box office.

This is all to say that, while Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have once again proven the superhero genre has life in it still, we can't say for sure the MCU is headed in the right direction. For that to be true, the studio will need to stomach some tough lessons, learning from the successes and missteps of "Deadpool & Wolverine."