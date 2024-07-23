Deadpool & Wolverine Review: A Solid MCU Entry, But It's No Juggernaut

Disney's "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a rip-snorting good time at the movies. Mainly it's a funeral dirge for Fox, the company that had the rights to Deadpool until Disney bought them. Because of that, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is, as he says, "Marvel Jesus," rising from the ashes to save the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he doesn't entirely pull it off, he comes awfully close — closer in fact than any of the other recent Marvel movies, even the legacy ones.

Of course, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is also just an excuse to get Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) together for an adventure, so don't expect much of a plot — that's not the reason to see the movie. But if you did describe the plot, it would be thus: Deadpool is taken to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) under duress and told that his timeline is dying because its anchor hero, Wolverine, has died. Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), the TVA worker that took him, offers Deadpool the choice to help him end his timeline and be a hero or go back home and die with his friends. Deadpool chooses Option C: get Wolverine back.

First he tries the original version of Wolverine, not believing he really died, and when that doesn't work, he recruits a version from an alternate timeline. But Deadpool doesn't seem to understand that he can't just swap one Wolverine for another, and for that, Mr. Paradox zaps him and this new version of Wolverine into the Void, aka the place where the TVA dumps their garbage. The majority of the movie is spent here as Deadpool and Wolverine try to get out in between fights — amongst themselves and between them and other people. By the time they get free, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the evil twin of Charles Xavier, has decided to use Mr. Paradox's pruning device to take out all worlds, and it's up to Deadpool and Wolverine to stop her. Can they do it? Well, whose names are on the marquee?