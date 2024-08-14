Where You've Seen Hugh Jackman's Stunt Double From Deadpool & Wolverine Before

To say that the latest installment in the "Deadpool" franchise is doing well in theaters is an understatement: "Deadpool & Wolverine" has been blowing everyone away at the box office, breezing past the $1 billion benchmark after only a few weeks. While some may attribute this success to the hard work of director Shawn Levy, the star power of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, or even the plethora of fun cameos in "Deadpool & Wolverine," special attention must be paid to the film's array of dazzling — and often disgusting — fight scenes.

From the minute the film begins, fans know they're in for a stylish slash fest, with Reynolds' Wade Wilson slaughtering a Time Variance Authority squadron. The viral scene (all set to "Bye Bye Bye" by NSYNC) features various versions of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. It's a long sequence, but it never gets old — in fact, despite this being an action-heavy film, the fighting always feels fresh. That's thanks in no small part to the talented cast of stunt performers that brought all the technically challenging moments to life.

A leader among them is Daniel Stevens, an award-winning stunt performer with over 130 credits to his name, many of them Marvel movies. Though this stunt double doesn't look much like Hugh Jackman in real life, his body type is a great match, and with the right haircut (and often beard) it's hard to tell the difference during all those big action set pieces. While you probably didn't notice him (that's part of his job, after all), you've likely seen Stevens in action before.