The Best Action Movies Of 2024 So Far

The action genre is capable of delivering some of the most memorable set pieces and sequences in cinema. However, it also has the greatest potential to become repetitive. At a certain point, it may seem like there are no other ways to take down a bad guy or run away from a natural (or unnatural) disaster. That's what makes it such a breath of fresh air to see a crop of filmmakers prove there are still ample ways to have fun with the genre's tropes.

The best action movies of 2023 definitely set the bar high, but filmmakers in the field haven't slouched this year either. There's been a fantastic variety of action flicks that skew the genre in interesting ways, from incorporating jokes to exploring scientific concepts. While it's fun to see hand-to-hand combat or explosions, sometimes more innovative solutions are necessary than just punching someone ad nauseam or blowing up another building.

You've probably already heard of a bunch of these movies (or seen them multiple times in theaters), but there are also bound to be at least a few hidden gems that may have flown under your radar and are absolutely worth your time. We considered critic and audience reviews, as well as our own personal opinions regarding the best in action cinema (because we see a lot of it). The following is a worthy mix of action in various subgenres that hopefully has something to get everyone's blood pumping.