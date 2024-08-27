The Best Action Movies Of 2024 So Far
The action genre is capable of delivering some of the most memorable set pieces and sequences in cinema. However, it also has the greatest potential to become repetitive. At a certain point, it may seem like there are no other ways to take down a bad guy or run away from a natural (or unnatural) disaster. That's what makes it such a breath of fresh air to see a crop of filmmakers prove there are still ample ways to have fun with the genre's tropes.
The best action movies of 2023 definitely set the bar high, but filmmakers in the field haven't slouched this year either. There's been a fantastic variety of action flicks that skew the genre in interesting ways, from incorporating jokes to exploring scientific concepts. While it's fun to see hand-to-hand combat or explosions, sometimes more innovative solutions are necessary than just punching someone ad nauseam or blowing up another building.
You've probably already heard of a bunch of these movies (or seen them multiple times in theaters), but there are also bound to be at least a few hidden gems that may have flown under your radar and are absolutely worth your time. We considered critic and audience reviews, as well as our own personal opinions regarding the best in action cinema (because we see a lot of it). The following is a worthy mix of action in various subgenres that hopefully has something to get everyone's blood pumping.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne
Director: George Miller
Rating: R
Runtime: 148 minutes
Where to Watch: Max
It will forever remain one of the greatest cinematic tragedies of 2024 that "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" bombed at the box office. The film deserved so much better as a worthy prequel to the still-classic "Mad Max: Fury Road." This time around, audiences get to see the origin story of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), as she's taken away from a life of abundance and must fend for herself in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. This includes proving herself to the warlord Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) and seeking revenge against Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth, who delivers one of the best villain performances of the year.
While "Furiosa" clearly owes a lot to "Fury Road," there are some distinct differences. "Fury Road" offers mile-a-minute action with much of the movie devoted to one exceptionally long car chase. "Furiosa" leans more into being a character study, providing insight into the titular character's psyche and how she just wants to get back to the life she once had. Through all of this, there are plenty of epic set pieces that will excite any "Mad Max" fan, from the attack on the War Rig to Furiosa escaping from the Bullet Farm. Director George Miller proves he still has plenty of gas left in the tank to make amazing "Mad Max" movies; hopefully, this one's poor financial showing doesn't deter future installments from coming to fruition.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Cast: Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Freya Allen, Peter Macon
Director: Wes Ball
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 145 minutes
Where to Watch: Hulu and Disney+
The most recent trilogy in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise, beginning with 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," is one of the more underrated film series of the 21st century. The story of ape leader Caesar (Andy Serkis) ended with 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes," so there was certainly a lot riding on a follow-up. Luckily, 2024's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" not only offers epic action, but thoughtful commentary on how mythology and religion can become bastardized by those wishing to use it for their own nefarious means.
"Kingdom" takes place many generations after Caesar's death, so our hero this time around is young Noa (Owen Teague), who comes into conflict with the tyrannical bonobo Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). Each has very different visions for the future of ape-kind and their relationship with the remaining humans. One of those humans is the intelligent Mae (Freya Allen), who tags along with Noa on his journey but may have an agenda of her own.
The film functions as a fascinating epilogue to the previous trilogy, while setting the stage for even more stories to be told before the franchise catches up with the events of the original "Planet of the Apes." The ending of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" questions whether apes and humans can live harmoniously – and if all parties aren't careful, both camps may head for yet another war.
The Fall Guy
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, Hannah Waddingham
Director: David Leitch
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 126 minutes
Where to Watch: Peacock
"The Fall Guy" was always set to be something special judging by the marketing campaign alone, which heavily emphasized the often-overlooked aspect of stunt work on major blockbusters. At least "The Fall Guy" finally gives these amazing performers the spotlight with the story of stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), who gets wrapped up in a major entertainment conspiracy where it's up to him to save the day and get back with his girl (Emily Blunt) — who's also directing the movie he's working on.
There's just something to be said for practical effects, and since "The Fall Guy" includes several scenes that take place on a movie set, audiences get to see the action in real time. While it's always fun to see Gosling crack jokes, it's equally fascinating to watch the long sequences where we just get to see stunts play out, such as Gosling's character continually being flung against a big rock. It truly shows how demanding this work is, with the stunt team often doing the same things repeatedly until a take is just right (or until a jilted lover has had her fill). "The Fall Guy" ranks up there with "Furiosa" as far as 2024 box office bombs, but we hope this is one film that gets more love over time.
Kill
Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Harsh Chhaya
Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
Rating: R
Runtime: 105 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or buy from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Store
Anyone interested in seeing the best of what the action genre has to offer should expand their horizons beyond American productions. Bollywood has frequently become the go-to destination for inventive action flicks, as evidenced by the immensely popular 2022 film, "RRR." However, 2024 has something special for fans with "Kill," a brutal film that sees Amrit (Lakshya) get on a train to try to prevent the love of his life from marrying another man. However, during his train ride to the wedding, a gang of bandits take over, forcing Amrit, as a former commando of the Indian Army, to stop their reign of terror.
If you thought John Wick was deadly with a pencil, just get a load of Amrit with a fire extinguisher. This is a movie that continually finds ways to ramp up the brutality, with the second half of the film having some of the best fights in any 2024 picture. American audiences may have passed it by, but an English-language remake is already in the works from the producers of, appropriately enough, "John Wick." It's highly recommended to give subtitles a chance and check out the original before the remake comes around.
Monkey Man
Cast: Dev Patel, Pitobash, Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala
Director: Dev Patel
Rating: R
Runtime: 121 minutes
Where to Watch: Peacock
Given Dev Patel's previous credits like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "The Newsroom," it's understandable if general audiences didn't expect him to make one of the best action films of 2024. Patel stars in and makes his feature-length directorial debut with "Monkey Man," a movie about a man who comes from nothing and competes in underground fights. He soon takes his grievances with society to the upper class, enacting vengeance on those who have taken so much from the lower rungs of Indian society.
Introducing the film at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas (via Deadline), Patel spoke about wanting to make a real thinking man's action flick: "I wanted to give it real soul, real trauma, real pain and you guys deserve that," he said. "And I wanted to infuse it with a little bit of culture." "Monkey Man" explores the idea of religious nationalism taking over a country's politics, but that doesn't mean Patel slouched on the fights. The movie also suggests that sometimes violence is necessary but requires support from a community to be the most effective. Whether you care about international politics or just want to see one of the most devastating fist fights in recent memory, "Monkey Man" is for you.
Dune: Part Two
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 166 minutes
Where to Watch: Max
It's pretty incredible to think that at one point, Frank Herbert's "Dune" was considered unadaptable to film. David Lynch admirably tried in the 1980s to little acclaim, but Denis Villeneuve has now directed two epic science fiction movies that amazingly capture the essence of Herbert's work. From the beginning, it's apparent the sequel would be something awe-inspiring, as enemy forces fly into the air to locate Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) but are taken out by Fremen. The rest of the movie follows Paul's rise to galactic supremacy as he becomes a messiah for the Fremen and ruler of Arrakis.
When people think of great action movies, practical effects and physical fights may often come to mind. "Dune: Part Two" has some hand-to-hand combat, particularly the emotional final battle between Paul and Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), but the visual effects are genuinely astounding. From attacking Harkonnen ships to Paul riding a massive sandworm, Herbert's world has been brought to breathtaking life. Denis Villeneuve has already expressed his desire to adapt "Dune Messiah," but unlike "Dune," that book has more political intrigue than outright action. Given what Villeneuve has accomplished already, it's likely that a "Messiah" movie will still entrance audiences, with or without amazing battles.
Deadpool and Wolverine
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney
Director: Shawn Levy
Rating: R
Runtime: 128 minutes
Where to Watch: Currently in theaters (likely going to Disney+)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe only has one 2024 entry, but the company definitely made it count. "Deadpool and Wolverine" is a billion-dollar-grossing fan-favorite flick that sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) team up with a Wolverine variant (Hugh Jackman) to save his own universe. Along the way, there are numerous epic cameos and naughty jokes that fans of the Merc with a Mouth have come to expect. And when it comes to the copious fight scenes, a killer needle drop is the name of the game.
Things kick off with Wade Wilson murdering a team of TVA agents while busting a movie to *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye." A juxtaposition between poppy song choices and bloody action is a recurring theme throughout the movie, as Deadpool and Wolverine duke it out in a Honda Odyssey to "You're the One That I Want" from "Grease," and the whole story culminates with the titular duo taking on the Deadpool Corps while Madonna's "Like a Prayer" plays. Such fights are an ideal encapsulation of who Deadpool is as a character — silly and ruthless at the same time. "Deadpool and Wolverine" is truly a love letter to anyone who's kept up with superhero movies over the last 25 years, and at this point, Reynolds and Jackman will probably play these characters until they're both 90.
Badland Hunters
Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Jun-young, Roh Jeong-eui
Director: Heo Myung-haeng
Rating: R
Runtime: 107 minutes
Where to Watch: Netflix
Ma Dong-seok proved he could kick butt in "Train to Busan," which helped him attain leading man status in future South Korean productions. His latest is 2024's "Badland Hunters," the sequel to 2023's "Concrete Utopia," in which an earthquake devastates Seoul, turning it into a lawless society. "Badland Hunters" takes place several years after that initial earthquake, with Nam-san (Ma) and other survivors trying to make peaceful lives for themselves. However, all of that is thrown into turmoil when one of their own is kidnapped as part of horrific scientific experiments.
Rescuing someone who's been kidnapped is as basic as it comes for action movie plots. However, the thing that sets "Badland Hunters" apart is that it leans into sci-fi and horror elements as well as B-movie sensibilities. There's an array of fighting styles on display to differentiate the set pieces, but some of the best scenes come from Ma Dong-seok simply barreling his way through combatants with his fists. With "Concrete Utopia" and "Badland Hunters" coming out in quick succession, one can imagine even more stories being told in this universe. If it winds up becoming the Korean version of "Mad Max," we're fully on board with that.
Twisters
Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Katy O'Brian, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet
Director: Lee Isaac Chung
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 122 minutes
Where to Watch: Currently in theaters
It's always a pleasant surprise when a legacy sequel to a beloved film from decades ago actually turns out to be good. 1996's "Twister" is a solid disaster movie following a group of storm chasers. "Twisters" pretty much does the same thing for modern sensibilities: Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who's trying to right some wrongs from the past, initially butts heads with YouTuber storm chasers led by Tyler (Glen Powell), before teaming up with the charismatic "tornado wrangler."
Strong enemies proficient in martial arts can certainly make for engaging foes. However, it's another thing entirely to go toe-to-toe with Mother Nature, and "Twisters" has some spectacular VFX to show off the visceral carnage caused by tornadoes. At first, it may seem like there's nothing to do but drive as fast as you can from the wind, but Kate has some tricks up her sleeve.
Much like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Twisters" harkens back to simpler times of blockbuster entertainment before cinematic universes ran rampant. Granted, "Twisters" is a sequel based on pre-existing intellectual property, so it's not like it's a completely original idea. But given how "Twisters" blew everyone away at the box office, it's a good reminder that you don't always need a superhero to sell tickets. Sometimes, you just need Glen Powell in a cowboy hat.
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
Cast: Louis Koo, Sammo Hung, Richie Jen, Raymond Lam, Terrance Lu
Director: Soi Cheang
Rating: R
Runtime: 126 minutes
Where to Watch: Currently in theaters
"Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" draws from the history of Hong Kong and its infamous Kowloon Walled City. Within that historical setting are some of the best fight scenes of 2024, as the protagonist seeks refuge in the crime-ridden enclave but soon triggers an all-out gang war between those inside and outside the city.
"Walled In" draws heavily from Bruce Lee films of the past, but director Soi Cheang told The Hollywood Reporter that he also kept one eye toward the future. "I hope to see a new generation of filmmakers take [Hong Kong action cinema] forward in innovative ways," he stated. "Rather than simply relying on nostalgia, it's important for these new voices to bring fresh perspectives and reinterpret the genre for a new era."
The fight choreography is second-to-none, with the bus fight, in particular, needing to be seen to be believed. Bus fights are nothing new to the action genre, as evidenced by "The Transporter" and "Nobody," but this one's truly something special. Plus "Walled In" fans should be pleased to hear that both a prequel and sequel are in the works, so expect more martial arts-infused fights in the near future.
Alien: Romulus
Cast: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, Aileen Wu, Spike Fearn
Director: Fede Álvarez
Rating: R
Runtime: 119 minutes
Where to Watch: Currently in theaters (likely going to Hulu and Disney+)
"Alien: Romulus" has been a solid hit with audiences, and it would be easy to credit this success to its various Easter eggs, small details, and references to past "Alien" movies. However, "Romulus" manages to stand on its own with some truly inventive set pieces that provide for both ample horror and action. The set-up harkens back to the original "Alien," as a group of young folks venture to an abandoned space station to get the equipment they need to start new, better lives elsewhere. Unfortunately, there are facehuggers and xenomorphs waiting for them, and not everyone makes it out alive.
The set-up may be more akin to "Alien," but one sequence calls to mind the more action-oriented "Aliens," when Rain (Cailee Spaeny) gets hold of a pulse rifle to do some serious damage to the xenomorphs. And that's before the ludicrously amazing final act. "Alien" wouldn't be much of a franchise if every single character got killed by a creature without much of a fight. Rain follows in a long line of superb "Alien" heroines who know how to fight back and ramp up the already mounting tension.