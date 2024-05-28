Why Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Bombed At The Box Office

The long-awaited follow-up to George Miller's 2015 masterpiece, "Mad Max: Fury Road," the 2024 action spectacle "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" takes the story back in time to unpack the early days of Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa. Emerging star Anya Taylor-Joy supplants Theron in the title role, while the MCU's Thor, Chris Hemsworth, steps behind the goggles of a wasteland warlord named Dementus.

Following from the unexpected blockbuster success of "Fury Road," hopes surely were high that "Furiosa" would replicate its predecessor's nearly $400 million in ticket sales or even surpass it. Miller was back behind the camera, the action looked as good as ever, and it seemed like things were headed in the right direction for the franchise, but the film's opening weekend put a serious damper on all the excitement.

Across the movie's first three days of release, "Furiosa" could only cobble together about $25 million, earning just $32 million for the full Memorial Day weekend. That's the same weekend that earned "Top Gun: Maverick" a whopping $126 million just two years ago, and Disney's 2023 "Little Mermaid" live-action remake an impressive $95 million. So what happened? What led one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2024 to bomb so hard?