The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2024 (So Far)

Filmmaking is a costly business, and as technology improves and becomes more complex, films end up costing more and more. It used to be almost unthinkable for a movie to break the $100 million mark, but these days, the line has moved to breaking the $1 billion mark. Films that once cost $3 million now cost upwards of $50 million. Some movies break these barriers and make a profit, but not always.

For a film to become profitable, it needs to earn twice its production budget and cover the costs of distribution and marketing, after the theater owners take their cut. It's more complicated than that, and movie math isn't quite that simple, but doubling the budget is a reasonable method of finding out the break-even point a movie must surpass to make a profit.

2024 got off to a slow start but has shaped up to be an impressive year at the box office, with mega hits like "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool and Wolverine" earning well beyond $1 billion. This isn't something every film achieves, and some films released in 2024 haven't made anywhere near as much money. The studios and investors responsible for making the films in this list lost their money, which is unfortunate, but 2024 has also been a big year for box office bombs.