Dune 3: Director Denis Villeneuve Will Make Messiah On One Condition - And It's Big

Thanks to the talents of director Denis Villeneuve, an immensely wonderful cast, and everyone else on the crew, "Dune: Part Two" blew everyone away at the box office. As of this writing, it stands at $574 million worldwide, and seeing as the "Dune: Part Two" Rotten Tomatoes score united critics, it's becoming increasingly likely that "Dune 3" will become a reality. However, Villeneuve has one major condition for returning for what would presumably be an adaptation of the next book in the series, "Dune Messiah."

The filmmaker spoke with Empire about the making of "Dune: Part Two" and ended the conversation with a promise of sorts about a prospective sequel. He stated, "If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do 'Dune Messiah,' [it will be] because it's going to be better than 'Part Two.' Otherwise, I don't do it." That's a tall order given the overwhelming response from critics and general audiences, but if any filmmaker has proven they can up themselves time and time again, it's Villeneuve.

The director has already mentioned that audiences shouldn't expect "Dune 3" anytime soon, especially as he might pursue another project before then. Hopefully, viewers' next trip to Arrakis winds up being worth the wait.