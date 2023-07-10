The Best Action Movies Of 2023 So Far

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is the highest-rated movie in the "John Wick" franchise, maintaining a Tomatometer score well over 90%. This is impressive because it's almost unheard of for a fourquel to be considered the best of the bunch.

The film has a simple plot: a hitman (Keanu Reeves) ends up on the hit list of basically every other assassin in the world. But what sets this movie apart is the execution (no pun intended). With a wink at the audience, "John Wick: Chapter 4" taps into the campiness of straight-to-DVD action movies. Yet unlike those films, "John Wick: Chapter 4" is so hypnotic to watch that it's no wonder it made $427 million at the box office. Sites like In Session Film have also noted that the movie is loaded with nods to classic films such as "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Kill Bill." Director Chad Stahelski was previously a stuntman, and only a stuntman could choreograph such dazzling and creative fight sequences.

Ever since the first film, the "John Wick" franchise has been changing the game for action movies, and even in its fourth installment, it's pushing the boundaries of the genre. "John Wick: Chapter 4" is daring enough to ask why a gritty action movie can't also be bursting with bright, neon colors. Who says that combat can't be elegant like dancing? Who says it can't also be funny as hell? If any of those things strike your fancy, then "John Wick: Chapter 4" is definitely your jam.