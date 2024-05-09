Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Ending Explained: Can Apes & Humans Live Harmoniously?

Contains spoilers for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

When it first hit theaters in 1968, nobody knew that twist ending in "Planet of the Apes" was coming — not even people who'd read the original novel by Pierre Boulle, where the planet of the apes was not Earth all along. The current run of prequel films, by their very nature, can't surprise audiences in the same way because we know where this is all eventually heading. Yet they continue to find compelling and socially relevant stories to tell about the fall of human civilization amidst the rising intelligence of our primate cousins.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" brings us to a new era in the post-apocalyptic "Planet of the Apes" timeline, long after the previous trilogy of "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," and "War for the Planet of the Apes" but still way before the events of the original film. Caesar (Andy Serkis) has become a figure of legend, and the apes, now in their Bronze Age, utilize that legend for conflicting purposes. Humans lost the war for the planet, largely wiped out by disease or gone feral, but as the film progresses, pockets of underground human society become visible.

Let's examine what this film's ending means for both the characters' personal stories and the ongoing interspecies conflict of the franchise, as well as what the filmmakers have said about it.