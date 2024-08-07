Borderlands First Reactions Are Exactly What We Expected

Twitter didn't hold back with its criticisms of the "Borderlands" trailer, with some people comparing the video game adaptation to a poor version of "Guardians of the Galaxy." Of course, trailers can be deceiving and don't always sum up a film's overall quality, so should people give this one a fair shake? Well, if the early reactions are anything to go by, Eli Roth's sci-fi blockbuster is a dud.

Featuring a star-studded ensemble that includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Edgar Ramirez, "Borderlands" follows a group of misfits who must navigate hostile terrains and find a missing girl. This brings them into contact with all types of creatures and criminals, and while that premise sounds fun, the execution leaves a lot to be desired. "'Borderlands' is the worst movie I've seen this year. There is no heart or emotion in a lackluster script based off a video game," X (formerly known as Twitter) user @JoshBlumenkranz wrote. Despite not liking the movie, the commentator noted that the film has some enjoyable humor thanks to Black, but concluded by saying it's an unfocused mess.

This criticism echoes many of the early reactions to "Borderlands." With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the other responses.