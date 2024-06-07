Why Deadpool & Wolverine Is Rated R: A Parent's Guide To The Marvel Studios Movie

It's safe to say that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe films in years, and certainly the one to garner the most attention since "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." That hype is due to several factors — the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the MCU's first full dive into the X-Men universe, and the critical acclaim of the previous two "Deadpool" films are some of the big ones. However, it's also because "Deadpool & Wolverine" is rated R, something completely new to the MCU.

In a move that should have surprised no one, the film just received its official R rating. Filmratings.com lists the reasons as "strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references." Again, if you've seen either of the previous "Deadpool" movies, you probably expected this. The series has made a name for itself by being brutal and irreverent, combining bloody violence with crass humor in keeping with the character's comic book origins.

For some parents, though, the R rating might be a bit surprising. Up to this point, Marvel Studios has generally produced family-friendly material. Disney has built the MCU on that brand — one that welcomes pretty much all ages. Of course, many parents will ultimately make their own decisions about what is and isn't appropriate for their children. With that in mind, let's talk about what kind of adult material you can expect in "Deadpool 3."