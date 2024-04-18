Why Fallout Is Blowing Everyone Away

The original "Fallout" game was developed by a company called Interplay and debuted in 1997. It introduced gamers to a wild post-apocalyptic wasteland, and every time a new iteration gets released, fans fall even more in love with the world of the game. Fans have been committed to the franchise for nearly 30 years, and there's no question that they've been imagining what a "Fallout" adaptation could possibly look like.

Some fans haven't been content to just speculate about what story an adaptation might tell, or if it would include all the "Fallout" staples like ghouls, super mutants, and deathclaws. Instead they've gone ahead and created their own adaptations. There have been quite a few different "Fallout" fan films and web projects. Some, like "Farewell New Vegas," use footage from the games to tell their stories, while others, like "Fallout: Revelation," are entirely live-action productions.

In the world of "Fallout" fan projects, there's one show that deserves special recognition. "Fallout: Nuka Break" is a two-season series that began in 2011. The show was initially a short film, but the wider "Fallout" fandom was so enthusiastic that it became an ongoing series. "Nuka Break" has all the creatures and props that fans want to see in a "Fallout" series, and it's all but guaranteed that anyone who enjoyed it back in the day will be tuning into Prime Video's adaptation.