Borderlands Review: A Boring Slog Through The Wasteland

Another problem is that the characters aren't more than ciphers. While many fans of the "Borderlands" video games have (loudly) criticized the movie's casting, this is actually addressed. There are scenes at the beginning of the film that note that Cate Blanchett is significantly older than her character in the games, which makes Dr. Tannis significantly older too because the pair knew each other since Lilith was young. Roland being short is remarked on too. What's not clear is why any of these changes were made.

That's a puzzle in itself, but the real problem is that the characters aren't given any time to shine. Why cast Blanchett or Kevin Hart if you aren't going to let them do anything? Hart, in particular, is given short shrift; we know practically nothing about his Roland except that he used to be a soldier. But no one is given much of a chance. Lionsgate has provided colorful explanations for all of the characters, but I didn't see much evidence for them. Instead they just seem like cogs in a machine.

Mostly, though, the movie seems to suffer from its rating. Eli Roth is mostly known as a director of horror movies, and most of those have R ratings. Not only does this allow the movies to pump up the gore factor, but it also allows them to curse, and the latter is what "Borderlands" needed. After all, if they could have had some "Deadpool"-style cursing, the movie at least could have been amusing. Instead, with a PG-13 rating, most of the characters barely develop a personality. That said, I do wonder if Roth would have been capable of giving this movie the grounding it needed. After all, horror movies tend to be light on character too. And in a horror movie, perhaps, you don't necessarily need strong characters as long as your villain is killer, both figuratively and literally. But in this movie, you need slightly more. However, "Borderlands"' characters aren't even archetypes. There are some great actors in this cast and they all seem game, but Roth never takes advantage of it.

While Roth and his production designer, Andrew Menzies, do many of the sets justice, particularly when the ragtag group goes to the city center, the story just can't live up to this. "Borderlands" is a poor man's version of "Guardians of the Galaxy"; while it may look kind of pretty, it has none of the personality of that earlier movie. Don't waste your time on this one.

"Borderlands" opens in theaters on August 9.