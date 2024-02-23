The Borderlands Trailer Finally Dropped & Twitter Is Not Holding Back

Given the popularity of the "Borderlands" video game franchise, it was only a matter of time before it got a movie adaptation, which is set to come out on August 9. The "Borderlands" trailer promises plenty of chaotic fun with explosions and mayhem galore, set to the tune of "Do Ya" by Electric Light Orchestra. With jokes, guns, and so much more, what do fans have to say about the preview so far? Well ... many of them aren't getting their hopes up.

A Reddit thread about the trailer has a wide breadth of opinions. However, the one with the most upvotes (over 5,900 as of this writing) comes from u/nissanfan64, who wrote, "It simultaneously looks better than I expected but also an absolute train wreck." The trailer isn't faring much better on X, formerly known as Twitter, where @FishingFather44 wrote, "I feel like you guys got pretty much everything wrong you possibly could when it comes to casting and the humor seems forced in the few scenes you've selected for the trailer."

The "Borderlands" series has gone strong since 2009, so it's amassed quite a fanbase who were naturally going to be very opinionated about any adaptation. While changes from a video game to a narrative movie are inevitable, it appears many fans don't think this hits the mark. And quite a few think it's coming out far too late to capture any "Borderlands" hype. These include @kvngmurph, who wrote, "This would have been cool in like 2012." The finished product could surprise all these people, but it seems the try-hard, manic energy of the trailer is off-putting to some.