Unanswered Questions In The Rings Of Power That Season 2 Desperately Needs To Answer

By the time of "The Lord of the Rings," Isildur is an ancient and iconic name. He is Aragorn's forefather and famous for cutting the One Ring from Sauron's hand. In "The Rings of Power" Season 1, however, Isildur is a young member of a minor noble's household. He's immature, unstable, and grieving the loss of his mother.

In Episode 6, "Udûn," Isildur arrives on the mainland of Middle-earth with the Númenórean expedition and helps defeat Adar's Orcs. Before he can catch his breath, though, he's caught in the eruption of Mount Doom. The last we see of him in Episode 7, "The Eye," Isildur finds his dead friend, Ontamo, before a burning building collapses on him in the ruin of the volcanic landscape. Much hullabaloo is made about his loss, and we see his father release his stubbornly loyal horse, Berek, to run free (presumably right back to his master in Season 2).

Despite the drama, we all know that Isildur is going to come back. He's too important to the story. The question is: how? We've gotten hints about Isildur's Season 2 story, including reveals that he will face a young Shelob, be aided by Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and meet the new character Estrid (played by Nia Towle, and who fans theorize could be Isildur's future wife, who is unnamed in Tolkien's writings). Whatever happens, this guy's story needs to get back on track.