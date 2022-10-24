Writer Gennifer Hutchison Discusses The Elvish Focus Of The First Season Of The Rings Of Power - Exclusive

This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of "The Rings of Power."

J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth is a diverse and complex fantasy world filled with Dwarves and Elves, Hobbits and Men, Orcs, Dragons, Werewolves — the list goes on. Often the multi-faceted nature of Middle-earth shines, as is the case when a Wizard and Hobbit join forces with 13 Dwarves to take on a Dragon in "The Hobbit," or nine very different individuals unite to create a unique, world-altering fellowship in "The Lord of the Rings."

Yet there are also portions of Tolkien's stories that focus on one single people group at a time. The sequence in Moria in "The Fellowship of the Ring" is heavily weighted toward Dwarvish history and culture. Númenor is built around the most successful Human culture to ever grace Tolkien's works. Heck, the entirety of "The Silmarillion" is a story that focuses on the Eldar and is told from an Elvish perspective.

The tendency to focus certain storylines on particular people groups isn't just a Tolkien tendency, either. It also takes place in Middle-earth adaptations, including "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." When Looper recently sat down to talk about the first season finale of the show with Gennifer Hutchison, the writer and executive producer pointed out that it was none other than the immortal Elves who were the primary focal point of the first season.