Lord Of The Rings: Tom Bombadil's Wife Goldberry, Daughter Of The River, Explained

Anyone who has read "The Lord of the Rings" knows about Tom Bombadil. The jolly, overpowered character is a mystery. J.R.R. Tolkien denied that he represented God, called Tom an intentional enigma, and freely admitted that the merry fellow wasn't necessary to the primary story, which explains his being unceremoniously cut by Peter Jackson when he adapted it to the silver screen. Sure, there are some Jackson hints at Bombadil in a deleted scene, but that's about it.

What many fail to remember is that when Bombadil exited the adaptation, his wife, Goldberry, left the on-screen narrative with him. Who's Goldberry? We're glad you asked.

Tom Bombadil's spouse is just as enigmatic as her husband, though more down to earth in more than one way, as we'll see in a minute. She is described as slender and small, with long yellow hair, white skin, and green attire. Beyond basic physical attributes like these, Tolkien doesn't give us any firm description of what kind of creature Goldberry is. She's definitely not a Hobbit, Human, Elf, or Dwarf. Instead, she is presented as a spiritual being who lives with Tom in their home away near the Withywindle River on the edge of the Old Forest near the Shire.

In "The Fellowship of the Ring" book, Tom describes their meeting, saying that he found his wife "in a wide pool, deep and clear, far down the Withywindle; there [water-lillies] open first in spring and there they linger latest. By that pool long ago I found the River-daughter, fair young Goldberry sitting in the rushes."

The meet-cute is a bit more violent than one might expect, but we'll get to that in a bit. First, let's take a closer look at the kind of creature Goldberry actually is.