The Lord Of The Rings: What The King Of The Dead Looks Like In Real Life

The Army of the Dead from "The Lord of the Rings" is a terrifying group of ghoulish allies led by a spine-chilling king who only owes his allegiance to one man — the heir of Isildur. While the erstwhile ruler may look gruesome on screen, though, what does he look like in real life? Who is the actor behind the green, two-layered CGI monstrosity? The answer is Paul Norell.

Norell is a British actor who was born in 1952 in London. While he appeared in 2003 as the King of the Dead, this was a later act in an already busy Hollywood career that includes multiple cult classic television series. Norell played (among other roles in the Herc-Xenaverse) the traveling merchant Falafel in both "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and "Xena: Warrior Princess." He also frequented the Power Rangers franchise, playing Supreme Commander Fowler Birdy in four episodes of "Power Rangers S.P.D" and making a brief appearance as "Delegate #2" in "Power Rangers Ninja Storm." He most recently played King John in the Netflix romcom "The Royal Treatment."

During his time in Middle-earth, Norell did more than play the King of the Dead. He also has an uncredited role as an Easterling who fights for Sauron's armies during the War of the Ring. These are the soldiers who hail from the far eastern portions of Tolkien's Middle-earth continent called Rhûn (the people of Rhûn will likely figure prominently in "The Rings of Power" Season 2). While he plays the King of the Dead in "The Return of the King," Norell's role as an Easterling is credited to "The Two Towers," which makes sense, as Frodo, Sam, and Gollum see a group of Easterlings up close and personal during that movie when the soldiers enter Mordor through the Black Gate.