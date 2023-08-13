Rings Of Power Theory: Nia Towle Will Play Isidlur's Wife

Contains spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

"The Rings of Power" is busily exploring many of the lesser-known corners of Middle-earth history, particularly in the Ring-forging Second Age when the story is set. (The "Lord of the Rings" story that movie audiences are familiar with takes place thousands of years later in the Third Age.) The slow, multi-faceted, and methodical pace of the show has made it necessary for showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay to fill in many of the gaps in J.R.R. Tolkien's sparse Second Age lore to help the story make sense. Some of these "fleshing out" moments have already started, like explaining Sauron's activities early in the age and showing what the Dwarven realm of Khazad-dûm looked like before a grumpy Balrog smashes it to bits.

There are plenty of other story additions that are coming down the pike, too — including one little romantic piece of trivia that Tolkien never revealed: the name of Isildur's wife.

A new scoop from the fan site Fellowship of Fan claims, "Nia Towle will play a human character named 'Estrid' in The Rings of Power season 2." The site adds a follow-up detail, saying, "Arondir, Isildur and Estrid will be in the same plot line and share scenes together for some of the season."

What does this have to do with Isildur's wife? Well, back in April, Redanian Intelligence revealed an exclusive photo of Isildur actor Maxim Baldry alongside a new cast member for Season 2 — that's right, it's none other than Nia Towle. The image revealed the pair alone in a wooded area, looking beaten up and concerned. At the time, the outlet was already speculating about the possibility of Towle playing Isildur's unnamed wife, and fans quickly took up the refrain.