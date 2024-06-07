What Sauron's Secret Name 'Annatar' Really Means For Rings Of Power Season 2

Empire magazine has revealed that Sauron will go by the name Annatar for the first time in Season 2 of "The Rings of Power." In J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, Sauron uses his Annatar persona to trick the Elves into making the Rings. In Season 1 of the adaptation, however, he showed up as the mortal Halbrand, leaving many fans wondering what happened to Annatar. But Empire's story — which touches on Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) Ring of Power, Nenya, along with the relationship between the elven-smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and the Lord of the Rings himself, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) — invokes the name Annatar to describe the Dark Lord.

This seems to confirm that Season 2 is going to tack back toward Tolkien's original story — which also means things are about to get really dark, really fast. The Empire story explains (via TheOneRing.net) that Sauron still has 16 more rings to forge along with the One Ring to rule them, adding, "He needs to get cracking. And that's certainly what he does in Season 2, adopting a new identity as blond-locked elf Annatar and becoming besties with the worryingly pliant Celebrimbor."

Sauron has already looked different in the Season 2 promotional footage. The long-haired, angelic appearance is much closer to the source material. Even then, it wasn't certain that his official title would be used due to rights issues, since it doesn't appear in "The Lord of the Rings" source material that the show is allowed to work from. If Amazon Studios really does have the rights to use the name, they must have gotten separate permission to use it.