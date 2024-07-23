Rings Of Power Season 2 Reveals Two New Lord Of The Rings Characters - Exclusive

Looper is excited to exclusively reveal two new characters for "The Rings of Power" Season 2. Calam Lynch ("Dunkirk," "Bridgerton") will play an elven map-maker from Eriador named Camnir. In addition, Selina Lo ("Hellraiser," "Boss Level") will portray an elven archer from Lindon named Rían. Looper has also been told that both characters are connected to Elrond's (Robert Aramayo) Season 2 story arc.

As with much of the "Rings of Power" story, Tolkien didn't give us too many details for this part of the history of Middle-earth. However, as Season 2 unfolds, we do know that the rest of the Rings of Power will be forged at some point soon (we got only the Three Elven Rings in Season 1, and we know more are coming in Season 2). Drawing from Tolkien's scattered Second Age material, we also know that Sauron will attack Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and his elven smiths in Eregion (near Khazad-dûm) to try to take them by force.

In the book "Unfinished Tales," Tolkien explains that during this assault, "when news of this reached Gil-galad he sent out a force under Elrond Half-elven; but Elrond had far to go." And when it says "far to go," we're talking hundreds of miles across the vast region of Eriador (a large portion of the west side of Middle-earth). Once Elrond arrives in Eregion with his forces and prepares to fight Sauron, it adds that the elven commander gathers some of the local elves as he goes along. While we won't get into the spoilers of what happens when the two armies come to blows, it appears that Lo's and Lynch's characters will be giving audiences a boots-on-the-ground perspective of the entire encounter.