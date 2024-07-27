Actors Who Lost It On Set (And Were Caught On Tape)

We've all had rough days at the office, but could you imagine if those moments were caught on tape? That's just what happened to these actors, who — in the heat of some messy verbal altercations and very R-rated rants — seemingly forgot they were on production sets where every little thing was being recorded.

This embarrassing Hollywood trope has continued to fascinate fans of all sorts, as it gives them a closer look both at the actor's themselves and the sheer intensity of the filmmaking process. After all, these movies are ultimately major financial investments that could potentially cost creatives millions of dollars or the careers they've worked their entire lives to maintain.

That said, while empathy is warranted in many of these cases, it's also important to keep in mind the person on the other end of these celebrity tirades. Often targeted at members of the crew — whose technical duties can easily conflict with the artistic needs of a performer — these rants should help us all remember to cool down and count to 10 before addressing a major issue. Unless, of course, you're being forced to deal with David O. Russell.