Orson Welles' Infamous Champagne Commercial Outtakes Have Found New Life Online

Orson Welles redefined what cinema was capable of with "Citizen Kane," a film he co-wrote, directed, and starred in. He had numerous other noteworthy credits to his name. However, right now, the internet is focused on a more obscure portion of his filmography, namely the outtakes from a Paul Masson wine commercial where Welles tries to deliver his lines while seemingly being inebriated and unable to deliver his part.

The Orson Welles champagne commercial aired nationally for several years, with the outtakes only circulating on VHS tapes initially. They found new life on YouTube, with the compilation posted by @grimscribe126 in 2009. Since that time, the video has garnered 3.7 million views, and every so often, they reemerge in a new form. On August 27, the TikTok account @genxplore posted the outtakes, once again, hooking in another generation.

To see an artist of Welles' caliber completely stumble his way through a simple line reading is hilarious, with plenty of standout moments, the best of which is probably one take where the actor says, "Mwaaaaaugh the French ... champagne." It's an odd glimpse into a man who's often held up in such high regard, and to actually be there on the set during filming was nothing short of transcendent.