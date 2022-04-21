The Masked Singer Reveal That Prompted A Judge To Walk Off Stage

Fox's "The Masked Singer" is a talent show that stands apart from the competition with two things: Lavish, non-stop visual feast, and the element of surprise. The show's contestants are invariably famous, and while many of them can certainly sing, the catch is that most of them are known from entirely other walks of life. They perform their songs dressed in highly elaborate costumes that obscure their identities, and afterwards, the judges attempt to guess who's hiding behind the mask. At the end of the day, someone is unmasked and goes home.

The costumes and performances can get pretty wild, but at the end of the day, "Masked Singer" seems like pretty harmless entertainment. Even so, the show's not immune to courting controversy. In fact, one particular "Masked Singer" Season 7 reveal was so shocking that it actually prompted one of the show's judges to walk off stage. Let's take a closer look at the incident, and what was behind it.