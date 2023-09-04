Bizarre Things That Happened On The Mission: Impossible Sets

The production of any movie in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise can be frenetic and chaotic. Given that the franchise's lead star and producer Tom Cruise, who ushered the IP from its television roots to the big screen, pushes for riveting and realistic set pieces executed with practical stunts, production isn't always swift and is often rife with various hiccups. That's part of why it takes an average of five years for each "Mission: Impossible" film to come out.

But for what it's worth, the series is widely seen as one of the best action franchises in cinematic history, showing no signs of aging despite having seven movies released across nearly three decades since the first "Mission: Impossible" in 1996. Each film has carved an identity of its own that's able to withstand the flux of CGI-heavy action and superhero movies, which have dominated the entertainment landscape in the past decade and a half.

That being said, the scale of each film's production opens the window for many bizarre things to take place on and off sets. These range from the various injuries that Cruise has sustained from his insistence on doing his own death-defying stunts to tiffs between him and his fellow cast and crew members, logistical nightmares, unforeseen external circumstances for the production to deal with, and even just amusing occurrences that the cast can use as anecdotes for promotional interviews and press tours. Here's a look at some bizarre things that have happened on the sets of the "Mission: Impossible" movies.