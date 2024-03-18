Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Look Leaked In Set Photos From A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet proved with "Wonka" he has a solid voice, but Bob Dylan is known for having such a unique and idiosyncratic sound. He's certainly no Willy Wonka, but there may be reason for Dylan fans to hold out hope. While speaking with GQ, Chalamet discussed working with vocal coach Eric Vetro, who also collaborated with Chalamet's "Dune: Part Two" co-star Austin Butler for "Elvis." "I just saw the way [Butler] committed to it all — and realized I needed to step it up," he explained.

In that same GQ piece, Vetro praised everything Chalamet has done to prepare for the role. And it sounds like audiences will be in for something special when "A Complete Unknown" comes out: "It's taking on all the characteristics of Dylan's voice and his mannerisms and his speech patterns, and bringing that into the music — so that when you hear Timothée do the music, what you're really getting is the essence of Bob Dylan. You're not getting an impersonation of him."

Chalamet has also prepped for the part by checking out Dylan's old stomping grounds, Hibbing High School. The institution posted about the visit on Facebook and referred to Chalamet as "a total gem." It's clear the actor's putting in a ton of work to get this part just right, and if done well, it could easily rank among Chalamet's best performances.