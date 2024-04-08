Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Confirms Marvel Replaced A Character - Again

During the midst of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, Marvel Studios made the unprecedented move of firing the "Daredevil: Born Again" team after disastrous results and essentially started from scratch. Now, new set photos, including confirmation that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will factor into the upcoming show, promise a far more auspicious continuation for the Man Without Fear. That includes the return of an actor previously believed to have been recast.

More changes thanks to the retooling of Daredevil: Born Again: Ayelet Zurer will now reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk pic.twitter.com/7lbwhTSPuv — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) April 7, 2024

Photographer Steve Sands posted a picture on Instagram Stories of Ayelet Zurer shooting a scene alongside Vincent D'Onofrio; the two will reprise their roles of Vanessa and Wilson Fisk, respectively. While the photo was deleted 24 hours later, Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman posted the picture to X (formerly known as Twitter) so that everyone else could see it.



The Hollywood Reporter wrote in March 2023 that Sandrine Holt would be portraying Vanessa on "Daredevil: Born Again," which disappointed some fans hoping to see much of the original cast back in action. Around the same time, there were reports that Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) close friends Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy (Elden Henson) wouldn't return in any capacity, but then, it was confirmed the two of them would be back after the massive overhaul. It would appear that Marvel finally figured out what fans truly wanted in the rebooted Daredevil series — the actors they have come to love in these roles.