Why Gladiator 2 Will Blow You Away

"Gladiator" is a film dripping with cinematic glory. Released at the turn of the century, it sits alongside other classics from its era, like "The Lord of the Rings" and "Spider-Man," as a brilliantly executed, action-packed story that deftly integrated relatively unknown actors, peak practical effects, and burgeoning computer graphics capabilities. Fast forward nearly a quarter of a century, and we're preparing for what will likely be a very different experience with "Gladiator 2."

Once considered a sequel that would never be completed, the long-awaited follow-up has an all-star cast and a built-in audience. "Gladiator 2" has a massive budget that dwarfs its predecessor and can utilize thoroughly bleeding-edge CGI. It has a story that can build on the momentum of past success and, critically, it has the same director at the helm (one of the few consistencies between both projects).

With "Gladiator 2" arriving in such different circumstances from "Gladiator," it naturally begs the question: will it be as good as the first movie? Will all of the money, star power, and modern movie-making capabilities take Ridley Scott's alternate Roman universe to even higher heights? We think so. Here are a few reasons why "Gladiator 2" is set to blow audiences away when it charges into theaters this November.