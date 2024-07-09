Gladiator 2: Did The Roman Gladiators Fight Rhinos & Sharks In Real Life?

The full-length trailer for "Gladiator 2" features the sequel's new cast members like Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, and Denzel Washington, but it also shows off some exotic creatures, which begs the question: were they a real part of gladiator battles?

They sure were.

In our first longer look at "Gladiator 2," which hits theaters this Thanksgiving, slave turned gladiator Lucius Verus (Mescal) — the grandson of Marcus Aurelius (the late Richard Harris in the first film) and Lucilla's (Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role in this sequel) son — and a group of his fellow fighters go up against a rhinocerous in the Roman Colosseum, serving as entertainment for General Marcus Acacius (Pascal) and powerful Romans like arms dealer Macrinus (Washington). While it might seem like the rhino is just a creative flourish, exotic animals were actually a pretty huge part of gladiator battles in ancient Rome.

Though they weren't initially a factor, wild animals — including apex predators like lions — became a part of gladiator fights thanks to some specific Roman emperors; in fact, some gladiators even fought sharks in flooded arenas (which can be very briefly spotted in the "Gladiator 2" trailer as well). So what do we need to know about the history of exotic animals fighting gladiators, exactly — and how did the first "Gladiator" film include this aspect of the bloody spectacle?