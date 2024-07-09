Gladiator 2: Paul Mescal & Pedro Pascal Fight To The Death In Epic First Trailer

There was once a dream that was "Gladiator 2." You could only whisper it online and the common consensus was, "Why? Didn't Russell Crowe die at the end?" Well, thankfully, the new trailer for the actualized sequel to 2000's "Gladiator" proves we've moved far past that, as Ridley Scott is set to unleash hell yet again with the help of a cast that's just as compelling. The new chapter of this historical epic stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who was the former flame of the late Gladiator hero Maximus (Russell Crowe). Also among the ensemble are Denzel Washington as Macrinus, reuniting with Scott for the second time since "American Gangster"; Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius; Joseph Quinn as Emporer Geta; Fred Hechinger as Emperor Carcalla; and May Calamawy. Original "Gladiator" cast member Nielsen is also returning.

Boasting the same massive scope that has become a hallmark of Scott's movies, "Gladiator 2" looks to be delivering more of the kind of epic sword and sandal action that we saw when the original premiered 24 years ago. Mescal looks to be doing a great job in hero mode and might be just as compelling as Crowe was.