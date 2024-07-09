Gladiator 2 Trailer: Small Details, Breakdown, And Big Reveals

About a minute into the trailer, General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) arrives in Rome and is greeted by the emperors Geta and Caracalla (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger, respectively). As they talk, Acacius says, "Rome has so many subjects. She must feed them." The passing reference could be taken two ways.

On the one hand, there are the vast needs of the Roman Empire. By this time in history, it was a sprawling conglomeration of provinces that reached from northern Africa in the south to the Atlantic in the west, the foggy isle of Britannia in the north, and distant Germania and Parthia in the east. Keeping roads and administrations functioning over such a vast distance was a monumental task that occupied much of the Roman emperors' time.

On the other hand, Rome was a city in the middle of the boot of Italy. It was the heart of the empire by the same name, and in the centuries leading up to the setting for "Gladiator 2," higher estimates put the population of the urban center at upwards of a million souls (a staggering number for the ancient world). Feeding this massive city center was a serious undertaking, and grain shipments were perpetually arriving from areas like Egypt and North Africa to keep the city fed.

There's also the "bread and circuses" concept. The Roman poet Juvenal said, "The people that once bestowed commands, consulships, legions, and all else, now concerns itself no more, and longs eagerly for just two things: bread and circuses!" The line references Roman citizens' obsession with getting free bread and having entertainment at all times. The source of much of that entertainment? The Colosseum.